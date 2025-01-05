Aidan Mahaney Scores UConn Career-High 15 Points In Best Game As Husky
UConn Huskies junior shooting guard Aidan Mahaney turned in the best performance of his UConn career thus far on Sunday in an 87-84 victory over the Providence Friars at Gampel Pavilion.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein summarized Mahaney’s day aptly.
“Given the circumstances, today was unequivocally Aidan Mahaney's best game at UConn,” Rothstein said.
“15 points in 20 minutes off the bench.”
“An encouraging sign for the two-time defending national champs.”
The “circumstances” referred to by Rothstein: UConn, playing without its best player (Liam McNeeley) faced a 14-point deficit at home in the second half versus Providence.
The Huskies used an explosive 25-6 run in the second period to erase that deficit, with Mahaney playing a key role in the affair.
It wasn’t just Mahaney’s offense that impressed on Sunday. He looked better on the defensive end than in recent games.
Mahaney drew a tough charge on Providence’s Ryan Mela with a little under nine minutes to go in the game. UConn was down 60-58 at that point, making the play a huge one for the Huskies.
It was an especially important moment for Mahaney, who has been challenged this season by Dan Hurley to take more charges.
Mahaney has displayed toughness and resilience this season after having his starting role revoked following a difficult start to the year. The Saint Mary's transfer has responded by playing a more hard-nosed style of basketball and continuing to shoot the basketball with confidence.
Adversity often reveals a player's character, and Mahaney has displayed definitive inner strength in that regard for UConn in 2024-25.
UConn is now 12-3. The Huskies have won eight straight games since the Maui Invitational.
