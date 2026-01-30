Allie Ziebell Reacts After Tying UConn's Three-Point Record

Allie Ziebell authored a night that reshaped the UConn Huskies women’s basketball record books, turning a lopsided win into a showcase of precision and confidence.

Coming off the bench against Xavier, she erupted for a career performance that matched a revered program standard and set a new building mark at Gampel Pavilion.

Her shooting spree did more than pad the score. It reinforced the trust placed in her by the coaching staff and teammates while underscoring the depth that continues to define the Huskies. The performance also added a new chapter to UConn’s long history of perimeter excellence under Geno Auriemma.

A historic outburst off the bench

Connecticut overwhelmed Xavier 97-39, but the margin only hints at the individual feat that defined the night. Ziebell poured in 34 points, the most ever scored by a reserve in program history, while drilling 10 three-pointers.

She finished 11-for-15 from the field and 10-for-14 from long range, tying the single-game school record for made threes previously reached by Maya Moore, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, and Katie Lou Samuelson. None of those earlier performances came in Storrs, which made Ziebell’s display a first at Gampel Pavilion.

The scoring total represented a personal best and the highest output by any Husky this season, surpassing the previous mark of 31. Ziebell’s production against Xavier has been especially striking.

She is averaging 22.3 points across three career meetings with the Musketeers compared with 3.6 points per game against all other opponents. Six of her double-figure scoring outings have come this season, with half of them delivered versus Xavier.

Her surge arrived after a brief early wobble for the Huskies, who missed eight of their first 12 shots, all from beyond the arc. Xavier briefly led early in the opening quarter, but Ziebell’s four second-quarter triples helped push the game firmly in Connecticut’s control by halftime.

The Huskies extended the advantage steadily despite playing without two key contributors and finished with their 38th straight victory.

Trust earned and a place in program lore

Ziebell said she was unaware of the record chase while the shots kept falling.

“I had absolutely no idea I had the record,” she said. “When you’re shooting and they’re going in, you just know you’re in that rhythm.”

Allie Ziebell on tying a UConn record with 10 threes in a game:



The moment sank in after the final horn when Geno Auriemma shared the news in the locker room, and teammates responded with a celebratory splash.

“A lot of water was sprayed. Got a little drenched. It was a lot of fun,” Ziebell said.

The reaction from the bench mirrored the respect she has built within the program. Ashlynn Shade described the scene on the floor as the threes piled up. “I thought it was the best thing ever,” she said.

Even typically reserved teammates joined the celebration, a reflection of how widely the performance resonated.

While much of the attention following roster changes has centered on established stars, Ziebell has steadily become one of the most reliable options off the bench. Her latest outing tied her to a short list of Huskies who have reached the 10 three-pointer mark, a group that notably excludes several all-time greats.

