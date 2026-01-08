Geno Auriemma Predicts Big Future for UConn Freshman Star

Freshmen rarely earn sweeping praise from Geno Auriemma, especially at a program where expectations never dip.

Yet during a recent radio appearance, the longtime UConn Huskies coach made it clear he believes center Gandy Malou-Mamel is headed for a major role in Storrs.

His comments were not about immediate impact but about long-term growth, shaped by patience, context, and an unusual developmental path.

A long-term vision shaped by trust and development

Auriemma’s outlook on Malou-Mamel is deliberate rather than cautious.

“Not this year, but I think next year, the year after that, I think Gandy’s going to be a really big factor in UConn women’s basketball,” he said.

Geno says on his radio show that he likes "everything" about freshman Gandy Malou-Mamel.



"Not this year but I think next year, the year after that, I think Gandy's going to be a really big factor in UConn women's basketball." — Daniel Connolly (@DanielVConnolly) January 6, 2026

The timeline reflects how the staff views her background and the learning curve ahead. Unlike most elite recruits, Malou-Mamel did not grow up immersed in organized basketball.

She first picked up the sport at the age of 12 and did not commit fully until the age of 15, years after many of her peers had already begun competing at the national level.

That late start did not limit her ambition. At 16, she left Ireland to pursue higher-level development in the United States, enrolling at Gill St. Bernard’s School in Gladstone, N.J. Her progress there was swift.

As a senior in the 2024–25 season, she averaged 17.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, building on a junior year that included 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

On the international stage, she represented Ireland at the 2024 FIBA U20 EuroBasket Division B tournament, posting 10.6 points and 10.0 rebounds across seven games.

Physical tools, maturity and patience in a crowded frontcourt

What excites Auriemma extends beyond numbers. At 6-foot-5, Malou-Mamel brings length, mobility and a physical presence that allows her to play stronger than her height suggests. Her maturity also stands out.

Auriemma once joked that “Gandy is 18 going on 32,” a nod to the life experience gained from leaving home early. He also emphasized her edge, calling her “a great, great human being” before adding, “Nobody can stop her from offensive rebounding, nobody can score over her. A great kid. But she’s got a little bit of an edgy, mean streak on the court.”

Geno on Gandy, cont'd: "She's a great, great human being. Nobody can stop her from offensive rebounding, nobody can score over her... A great kid. But she's got a little bit of an edgy, mean streak on the court. A lot of our guys stay clear of her, just saying." — Daniel Connolly (@DanielVConnolly) January 6, 2026

Those traits have yet to translate into steady minutes. Malou-Mamel has logged just four minutes of college action, scoring once against Xavier.

A knee knock in practice before the opener sidelined her for the first two games, but the bigger factor has been depth.

UConn’s frontcourt already features Sarah Strong, Jana El Alfy, and transfer Serah Williams, leaving few opportunities for a freshman still adjusting to college speed and physicality.

The limited role is intentional. Daily practices against established post players offer a controlled environment for growth without forcing responsibility too early.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!