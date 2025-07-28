Analyst Includes UConn Huskies In Elite Category
Even though the UConn Huskies weren’t able to complete a three-peat of national championships last season, there’s still a lot to look forward to about this roster.
With Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, and Terris Reed Jr. all returning, promising freshman Braylon Mullins, and transfers such as Dwayne Koroma and Jacob Ross, the Huskies are in a great spot heading into next year.
In fact, one college analyst placed Dan Hurley’s team into an elite category, naming the Huskies as one of ten teams in college basketball who are true title contenders next season.
“Dan Hurley has set the bar so high in Storrs that last season's 24-win campaign and NCAA tournament appearance constituted a ‘down year’ for the program,” wrote Myron Medcalf.
“Alex Karaban and Solo Ball are back for a team that, on paper, looks like a contender again. But the viability of the program winning its third title in four years will depend on Silas Demary Jr., the 6-5 former Georgia guard who will run UConn's offense this season.”
There’s no question that the Huskies have the depth to be an elite team not only in the BIG EAST, but also go on a run during March Madness. One of the biggest questions is whether they’ll be able to put it all together in big moments.
Thankfully, UConn has a challenging out-of-conference schedule, including games against BYU and Florida, which helps prepare the Huskies for tougher competition during the NCAA tournament.
Obviously, a lot can and still will happen before next season’s Final Four, but UConn is undoubtedly a true champion contender heading into the year.
