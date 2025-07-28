Huskies Report

Analyst Includes UConn Huskies In Elite Category

One college basketball analyst believes the UConn Huskies belong in an exclusive tier.

Tommy Wild

Feb 7, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Hassan Diarra (10), center Tarris Reed Jr. (5) and guard Solo Ball (1) on the court after a defeat by the St. John's Red Storm at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Hassan Diarra (10), center Tarris Reed Jr. (5) and guard Solo Ball (1) on the court after a defeat by the St. John's Red Storm at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even though the UConn Huskies weren’t able to complete a three-peat of national championships last season, there’s still a lot to look forward to about this roster.

With Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, and Terris Reed Jr. all returning, promising freshman Braylon Mullins, and transfers such as Dwayne Koroma and Jacob Ross, the Huskies are in a great spot heading into next year.

In fact, one college analyst placed Dan Hurley’s team into an elite category, naming the Huskies as one of ten teams in college basketball who are true title contenders next season.

“Dan Hurley has set the bar so high in Storrs that last season's 24-win campaign and NCAA tournament appearance constituted a ‘down year’ for the program,” wrote Myron Medcalf.  

“Alex Karaban and Solo Ball are back for a team that, on paper, looks like a contender again. But the viability of the program winning its third title in four years will depend on Silas Demary Jr., the 6-5 former Georgia guard who will run UConn's offense this season.”

Alex Karaban (11) after he left the game
Mar 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley greets Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) after he left the game late in the 2nd half against the Villanova Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

There’s no question that the Huskies have the depth to be an elite team not only in the BIG EAST, but also go on a run during March Madness. One of the biggest questions is whether they’ll be able to put it all together in big moments.

Thankfully, UConn has a challenging out-of-conference schedule, including games against BYU and Florida, which helps prepare the Huskies for tougher competition during the NCAA tournament.

Obviously, a lot can and still will happen before next season’s Final Four, but UConn is undoubtedly a true champion contender heading into the year.

Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:

MORE: UConn Huskies' HC Dan Hurley Gets Honest About 2024-25 Season

MORE: UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Closing in on Rookie Record

MORE: UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Breaks Yet Another WNBA Record, Passing Caitlin Clark

MORE: Dan Hurley Discusses The Potential Of UConn Huskies Newest Guard

MORE: Paige Bueckers Is Doing Something No Other WNBA Player Is Doing

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

Home/Basketball