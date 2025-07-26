UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Breaks Yet Another WNBA Record, Passing Caitlin Clark
Former UConn Basketball great Paige Bueckers has continued on her blistering pace to open up her WNBA career. She has quickly become one of the most prolific names in the league and in monster ways.
Drawing comparisons to players that have come before her, including Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, Bueckers has had massive shoes to fill--and she has done that and more.
On Wednesday, Bueckers and her Dallas Wings faced off against the Seattle Storm. In that matchup, the former UConn national champion tied a record set by Clark last season for the fastest player to reach 300 points and 100 assists.
When Bueckers and the Wings faced off against the Golden State Valkyries Friday, she had a chance to set herself apart from Clark and she did just that. With a game-high 17 points and 6 assists, the 6-foot rookie broke yet another WNBA record. She became the first player in WNBA history to total 350+ points and 100+ assists in the first 20 games of their career.
With each game, she separates herself further and further in the Rookie of the Year conversation. She is also currently the only WNBA player to rank in the top 10 of points, steals, and assists per game.
But that was not the only WNBA record the phenom broke in Friday's Wings game that eventually resulted in an 86-76 road loss. With her 17 points, Bueckers became the first drafted rookie guard in WNBA history to score in double figures in each of her first 20 career games.
She has scored her fewest point total, 11, twice while scoring as many as 35, which came in early-June against the Phoenix Mercury. In fact, the only game in which she has not acheived double-digit scoring came during her All-Star game debut in which she scored just 6 points.
Bueckers next chance to extend her double figure scoring streak will come Sunday when the Dallas Wings take on the Las Vegas Aces at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN3.