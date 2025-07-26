Dan Hurley Discusses The Potential Of UConn Huskies Newest Guard
Thanks to a nice blend of returning veterans and young newcomers, the UConn Huskies have the talent to be an NCAA championship contender once again next season.
One of the most exciting players Dan Hurley is adding to his roster for next season is five-star recruit Braylon Mullins.
The guard has the potential to be a college basketball star and one of the best players on the team, and Hurley talked about that potential during a media availability on Friday.
"Yeah, Braylon, I mean, the shooting is the first thing that stands out," said Hurley. "You know, as well as some shot making that don't involve just threes, and the fact that you can make them both dribble two and shoot them from deep."
While Mullins certainly has the skill set to be one of the team's leaders in scoring, Hurley also loves the guard's grit and believes that will show up on the defensive end of the floor.
"I think there's some toughness there. I think that there's a seriousness," continued UConn's coach. "I think he's like, I think he's gonna guard, I think he's gonna be able to guard people."
Even though Mullins is only a freshman, Hurley hasn't ruled him out as a potential starter at some point next season.
"Yeah, he definitely can [be a starter]. Yeah, he could definitely put himself in that position. You know, guys' gotta earn it, but he certainly can earn it."
It's easy to see why Hurley is so high on Mullins, and it'll be exciting to see what the guard brings to the Huskies once games officially get going.
