Analyst Praises UConn Soph: 'One Of The Best Shooters In College Basketball'
The cat’s out of the bag — Solo Ball can really, really shoot.
The UConn Huskies sophomore shooting guard has officially entered the conversation surrounding the best 3-point snipers in the nation.
That’s what a 7-for-9 performance from downtown versus Depaul will do for you, along with a 44.7 percent clip from distance on the season.
Ball has practically been on fire from three the entire year. He’s connected on 38 of his 85 attempts from beyond the arc, and one can only imagine how many made threes Ball would have right now if he was playing for a less-loaded roster and getting more shot attempts.
UConn head coach Dan Hurley told everyone before the year that Ball was ready to take a leap, but still, no one expected this.
Ball has the “everytime-he-shoots-you-think-it’s-going-in” aura right now, which is a rare quality in a player as freakishly as athletic as Ball is.
Top college basketball analyst Mike LaTulip spoke about Ball’s torrid shooting on a recent episode of The Field of 68: After Dark podcast.
“He's been one of the best shooters in college basketball, and that's crazy to think that on a team with (Alex) Karaban, on a team with (Liam) McNeeley — some of these guys that are elite, elite shooters — Solo Ball has probably been the best,” LaTulip said.
“So what that does for your offense, an offense that already is predicated on ball movement and player movement … the paranoia that he's going to create (in defenses) as you get further into Big East play with a lot of these teams scouting him … that's huge.”
