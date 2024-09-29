UConn Sophomore Shooting Guard 'Ready To Handle A Big Step Up,' Says Dan Hurley
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley isn’t shy about admitting how heavily the Huskies will rely on their sophomores this season.
It’s good news for Hurley that one of those sophomores looks poised to explode for a big year.
In a media availability session following Friday’s practice, Hurley gave an update on many of his players, sounding optimistic about sophomore shooting guard Solo Ball’s development.
“I like how Solo looks right now,” Hurley said. “His shooting looks like it’s real. He looks like a guy that’s ready to handle a big step up.”
Hurley was asked about Ball’s role last season, mainly how Ball fell out of the rotation due to UConn’s top seven or eight players simply being too good. Hurley noted how it was difficult to explain to Ball and his family why he wasn’t playing, especially since he was effective in certain key moments early last season.
“I think it says a lot about him and his family that he didn’t leave,” Hurley said. “It was just really hard to give an explanation to him and his family, especially after (the North) Carolina game at (Madison Square) Garden, where he (was) one of the two or three main reasons why we won, and then six weeks later he’s fallen out of the rotation.”
“He’s got a good chance to be … the guy that makes the biggest jump for us this year. … The shooting, the athleticism … He’s got to get better defensively … (and) with his passing and feel for things. He looks like a guy that’s going to have a big year.”
