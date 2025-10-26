Azzi Fudd Powers UConn to Blowout Victory
The no. 1 UConn Huskies crushed Southern Connecticut State University 105-39 in their final preseason game. Star player Azzi Fudd led the dominant performance, showing why the Huskies are one of the top teams in women's college basketball.
Azzi Fudd's Dominant Performance
Azzi Fudd was the star of the game for UConn. She scored 21 points and shot extremely well. Fudd made 8 out of 13 shots from the field. From three-point range, she was even better. She drained 5 three-pointers out of 8 attempts.
Beyond scoring, Fudd helped her team in other ways. During the game, she grabbed five steals and dished out four assists. Her complete performance showed why she is valuable to UConn's success this season.
This performance was especially meaningful for Fudd, who returned this season after missing most of last year due to a knee injury. UConn entered the game ranked No. 1 in both the AP and WBCA Coaches polls. The Huskies had previously defeated Boston College 84-67 in their first exhibition, with Fudd scoring 20 points.
Other UConn Players Step Up
Fudd was not alone in having a great game. Sarah Strong scored 11 points and showed she can be a reliable option. Serah Williams added 14 points to the total. Williams shot perfectly from three-point range, making both of her attempts.
Allie Ziebell had a breakout performance with 13 points, which was a strong showing from the player. Quiñonez contributed 12 points, even though his overall stats were not huge. KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade, Jana El Alfy, and Morgan Heckel all had solid games, too. The entire team played well together.
Southern Connecticut Struggles
Southern Connecticut State had a very difficult night. The team managed just 39 points for the entire game. Their shooting was poor throughout the contest. They made only 15 shots out of 60 attempts from the field. This was just 25 percent shooting.
Steinauer was the team's best scorer, with 10 points. Cotten added 8 points, and Blackwood scored 6 points. UConn's defense was too strong, and Southern Connecticut could not find an offensive rhythm.
Next Game Against Louisville
UConn will face Louisville on November 4 in Annapolis. This will be a real test for the Huskies. Louisville is a tough opponent and a strong program. UConn will need to bring the same energy they showed against Southern Connecticut. With Azzi Fudd leading the way, the Huskies will be ready for the challenge ahead.
