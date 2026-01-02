Geno Auriemma Blasts UConn for Lazy Passes

No. 1 UConn Huskies women's basketball kept its perfect season intact with a dominant road win, but the scoreboard told only part of the story.

After a 90–53 blowout of Providence Friars women's basketball, head coach Geno Auriemma delivered one of his most pointed critiques of the season, frustrated by what he viewed as careless decision-making and uneven focus.

Despite shooting efficiently and forcing chaos defensively, UConn committed a season-high 21 turnovers and 19 fouls while playing without starting point guard KK Arnold.

Auriemma made it clear that even during a 37-point win, lapses in concentration and discipline remain unacceptable for a team with championship ambitions.

Sloppy execution overshadows dominant numbers

From a statistical standpoint, UConn overwhelmed Providence in nearly every category. The Huskies shot 33-of-60 from the field for 55 percent and knocked down 12-of-26 from three-point range, good for 46 percent.

They assisted on 24 baskets, generated 41 points off turnovers, and collected 16 steals while forcing Providence into 30 giveaways. The margin ballooned quickly, and UConn pushed its winning streak to 30 games while improving to 14–0 overall and 5–0 in Big East play.

Yet Auriemma focused on the contradictions within the performance. UConn crossed midcourt 21 times without getting a shot attempt, a startling number for a team that typically values precision.

The Huskies also totaled 21 turnovers of their own, undermining stretches where the offense was otherwise clicking. Production dipped notably in the middle quarters, with just nine points off turnovers in the second and 11 in the third.

Asked whether his defense was consistently disruptive, Auriemma brushed aside the praise. He pointed to the fouls, the turnovers and the missed opportunities as evidence that his team has room to grow.

“Not today,” he said when asked if the defense was dominant enough to carry every night, adding that UConn can get “a lot better.”

He added, "We just vacillated between how dumb we are and how lazy we were in passing the ball. ... And that happens. Doesn't happen often, but it happens."

Game without KK Arnold exposes cracks

The absence of KK Arnold loomed large throughout the night. The junior, sidelined with a fractured nose after practice, is UConn’s primary organizer and emotional spark.

Allie Ziebell stepped into the starting role, while Kayleigh Heckel and Blanca Quiñonez helped steady the rotation.

Auriemma attributed the sloppiness to multiple factors, starting with Arnold’s absence and compounded by Providence’s aggressive approach.

“I think it was a combination of three things,” he explained. “One, not having KK means you’re a little bit disjointed sometimes. The other part was Providence not letting you be comfortable.”

He saved his sharpest criticism for his own team’s habits, adding, “There comes a time, I think, human nature, where you get stupid because you’re lazy or because you’re lazy you just get stupid.”

UConn still received strong individual efforts. Azzi Fudd scored 18 points, Sarah Strong added 17, and both watched the fourth quarter from the bench as the lead grew.

Even so, Auriemma refused to let the result soften his message. “The question that was asked, why did we suck the second and third quarter?” he said. “Because we threw the ball to the other team more than we threw it to our team.”

He closed by emphasizing the importance of accountability moving forward, promising sharper execution regardless of who is available.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!