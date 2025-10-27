Azzi Fudd Reacts to Sue Bird's All-Time UConn Team
Leave it to Sue Bird to make a “dream team” list sound like a masterclass in basketball nostalgia.
The UConn Huskies legend and one of the most decorated players of all time was on Azzi Fudd’s podcast, Fudd Around and Find Out." Fudd put Bird on the spot by asking who her all-time Huskies lineup would include.
Bird, who runs a podcast herself, immediately said, “Oh, you’re trying to get me… trying to get me to go viral.”
Bird is perhaps one of the best people to ask that question. She is, after all, the only WNBA player to win titles in three different decades, five Olympic gold medals and two NCAA championships with the UConn Huskies.
Sue Bird’s Dream Lineup, aka the “Ride or Die” Huskies
Bird actually gave two answers. While one was sentimental, the other was unstoppable. For her “ride or die” squad, Bird picked her senior-year crew: Swin Cash, Tamika Williams, Asjha Jones and Diana Taurasi.
“If I had to ride or die, just like one time, you’re throwing us out there one time, and I’ve got to pick four others, I’m going with my senior year,” Bird said.
She’s right. That 2001–02 team went 39–0 and capped it off with a national title. Bird then doubled down with her all-time great team.
“I’ll pick Diana (Taurasi), Maya (Moore), Stewie(Breanna Stewart), and Tina Charles,” she said. “And I think that would be both fun and really difficult to beat.”
Hard to beat might just be an understatement. Every player Bird mentioned is basically basketball royalty. Diana Taurasi is the fiery Phoenix Mercury legend with three NCAA titles, six Olympic golds, and the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. Meanwhile, Maaya Moore has two NCAA championships, four Final Fours, and a 150–4 career record.
Swin Cash was the heart of UConn's undefeated season in 2002. She was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft by the Detroit Shock. Then there’s Breanna “Stewie” Stewart, the only player ever to win four Final Four Most Outstanding Player awards. Tamika Williams was the model of consistency for UConn’s early 2000s. In fact, her 70.3% career field goal mark still stands as an NCAA Division I record.
There is also Asjha Jones, who brought versatility and power to those same championship teams. Now, adding Tina Charles, the all-time UConn scoring and rebounding leader, means creating a team that could run circles around any generation.
Each of these names shaped the UConn dynasty in its own way. Together, they are a nightmare for anyone on the other side of the court. Bird also flipped the question and asked Fudd about her dream team.
Who Is On Azzi Fudd’s Dream Team?
“I mean, if I’m going to pick a team, I’m going to pick… yeah, like, I’m going to ride with my dogs,” Fudd said with a grin. Perhaps it was because Fudd’s team took UConn to another championship win.
Alongside Paige Bueckers and freshman force Sarah Strong, Fudd formed the trio that finally ended UConn’s nine-year title drought. They were a reminder of what makes this program different. However, Fudd added, “But like I said, you can’t go wrong with any UConn alum ever.”
And if history is testimony, it is hard to fight that statement.
