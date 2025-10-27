Three Takeaways From UConn’s Last Preseason Test
The UConn Huskies wrapped up their preseason looking like the powerhouse everyone expected them to be. In their final preseason test, the Huskies faced Division II Southern Connecticut State and won 105–39.
Graduate guard Azzi Fudd led with 21 points, while senior Serah Williams added 14. Sophomore Allie Ziebell scored 13, freshman Blanca Quiñonez made 12 off the bench, and sophomore Sarah Strong recorded a double-double with 11 points, 10 boards, and six assists.
Geno Auriemma’s squad made 48 bench points, 36 points off turnovers, and 24 steals, with KK Arnold swiping six. With preseason matchups over, the real challenge begins. The Huskies open their 2025–26 campaign on November 4 against No. 20 Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic at the U.S. Naval Academy.
But before they hit Annapolis, here are three big takeaways from preseason games so far:
1. Geno Auriemma’s Deepest UConn Squad in Years
After quite some time, Auriemma doesn’t have to find a miracle to fill out a rotation. This year, his depth is unmatched. In fact, in the match against SCSU, Auriemma used all 13 players on the roster, and all of them scored.
Gone are the days when UConn relied on three healthy bodies and prayer. This year’s Huskies have someone to play from every position.“I have to learn how to sub again,” Auriemma joked. “We’ve had three or four years where there’s nobody to sub… some of our guys have never played on a full roster.”
And that’s the trick, managing abundance. The Huskies return nearly their entire championship core, minus No. 1 WNBA pick Paige Bueckers, but Fudd, Strong and Williams headline a lineup deep enough to run it back. Still, Auriemma knows depth can be a double-edged sword.
“Too many players is a good problem to have if they can all play,” he said. “Everybody’s got to buy in.” It’s a delicate balance, but if anyone can turn a crowded bench into a championship machine, it’s Auriemma.
2. KK Arnold’s Growth and Azzi Fudd’s Rise in the Huddle
UConn’s identity has long been built around fearless guards, and KK Arnold might finally be joining that lineage. Against SCSU, Arnold had three points, six steals, and constant energy. Unlike her earlier days, she didn’t rush plays or force drives. Instead, she controlled the floor, dictating tempo.
“She’s becoming more comfortable taking shots,” Auriemma said after the game. “I don’t think last year she would’ve taken that one she made today. But if you’re not willing to take it, we’re playing five-on-four.”
That confidence in her jumper and decision-making is exactly what UConn needs heading into the Louisville opener. As Geno put it, “Her decision-making is going to have to be crucial… she’s starting to understand how to be happy with a few singles instead of always trying to hit home runs.”
And talking about leadership, Azzi Fudd finally looks ready to own the huddle. Early in preseason, Sarah Strong’s voice came out strong during timeouts, not Fudd’s. However, many assumed that with Bueckers leaving, Fudd would naturally become the voice.
Yet, in the match against Boston, that wasn’t the case. Geno even said, “You know, every huddle that she’s (Strong) in, she’s the one doing the talking.” But against SCSU, that narrative shifted.
Fudd was the loudest in the huddle, calling plays, motivating teammates, and setting the tone. Fully healthy for the first time in years, she’s looking like the vocal and on-court leader UConn’s been waiting for. And if that’s the case, Louisville needs to be careful. UConn might just make its 21st win.
3. Why Allie Ziebell and Blanca Quiñonez Might Be Geno’s Next Big Weapons
While the spotlight was naturally on UConn’s veterans, two names off the bench made enough noise that the world could not help but notice. Allie Ziebell and Blanca Quiñonez were brilliant against SCSU.
Quiñonez, the Ecuadorian forward, is chaos, but in the best possible way. She tallied 12 points, three steals, and three blocks in the game and added six turnovers. Auriemma put it best when he said, “Blanca, she’s unique. But I did tell her she leads the free world in turnovers… Ecuador, Italy, and now the United States.”
If Quiñonez learns to rein it in, she’ll be impossible to ignore come conference play. Then there’s Ziebell. Zieball is the quiet sniper from Wisconsin whose 13 points came in rhythm, a confident mix of threes and drives.
“She’s a really good shooter, smart defensively, and quicker than she looks. Last year, it was mostly confidence holding her back. This year, she’s better prepared,” added Auriemma, talking about Ziebell.
Ziebell showed what she could become as a freshman, despite limited minutes. She appeared in 33 games off the bench. However, her breakout moment was against Xavier, where she scored a season-high 17 points and went 5-for-9 from deep. That quiet confidence looks ready to explode into something far louder this season.
