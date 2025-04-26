Huskies Report

Dallas Wings GM Receives Strong Paige Bueckers Advice from Geno Auriemma

Legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma gave some sound advice to the Wings on how to best build a team around former Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers.

Evan Dammarell

Feb 25, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma talks with guard Paige Bueckers (5) from the sideline as they take on the St. John's Red Storm in the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma talks with guard Paige Bueckers (5) from the sideline as they take on the St. John's Red Storm in the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Wings’ selection of Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft marked not just the start of a new era in Dallas but the end of a legendary chapter at UConn.

After five unforgettable seasons under the watchful eye of Geno Auriemma, capped by a national championship, Bueckers is ready for her next challenge. But thanks to a crucial piece of advice shared by Auriemma with Wings General Manager Curt Miller, part of her college legacy will travel with her to the pros.

During an appearance on No Offseason: The Athletic Women's Basketball Show, Miller revealed the coaching wisdom Auriemma passed along.

"I think the thing that Geno shares, and he will share it in press conferences, is that you've gotta live with her, because she's so intelligent, you've got to live with some of the gambling that she does," Miller said. "He shared some stories that, instead of locking and trailing, attacking and tracing a great player off of a screen, she shoots a gap to go make a momentum-changing steal in a game. And sometimes it doesn't always work out.

Auriemma warned Miller, and by extension, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes, that trusting Bueckers' calculations is essential, especially if Dallas wants to build a team around the former Huskies superstar.

After an up-and-down college career that included a National Player of the Year award and a grueling ACL recovery, Bueckers enters the WNBA riding a wave of triumph as a national champion. However, she won't be the only one adjusting. Miller shared that he plans to protect his rookie class, including Bueckers, with careful load management throughout the demanding WNBA season.

Still, with Bueckers joining forces with Arike Ogunbowale, the Wings are poised for something special. With Auriemma’s lessons riding to the WNBA off of Bueckers’ brilliance and UConn legacy, Dallas is ready to take flight. The rest of the league better be ready.

Published
Evan Dammarell
EVAN DAMMARELL

Evan Dammarell is a credentialed, award-winning sports journalist who has covered the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA for nearly a decade right off the shores of Lake Erie. His work has appeared on Forbes, ClutchPoints, SBNation, FanSided, Heavy, The Locked On Podcast Network, and Right Down Euclid, among others. Evan is committed to his vision to go beyond the scores and so much more so that every fan can always keep up with what’s going on with their favorite teams on and off the court.

Home/Basketball