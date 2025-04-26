Dallas Wings GM Receives Strong Paige Bueckers Advice from Geno Auriemma
The Dallas Wings’ selection of Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft marked not just the start of a new era in Dallas but the end of a legendary chapter at UConn.
After five unforgettable seasons under the watchful eye of Geno Auriemma, capped by a national championship, Bueckers is ready for her next challenge. But thanks to a crucial piece of advice shared by Auriemma with Wings General Manager Curt Miller, part of her college legacy will travel with her to the pros.
During an appearance on No Offseason: The Athletic Women's Basketball Show, Miller revealed the coaching wisdom Auriemma passed along.
"I think the thing that Geno shares, and he will share it in press conferences, is that you've gotta live with her, because she's so intelligent, you've got to live with some of the gambling that she does," Miller said. "He shared some stories that, instead of locking and trailing, attacking and tracing a great player off of a screen, she shoots a gap to go make a momentum-changing steal in a game. And sometimes it doesn't always work out.
Auriemma warned Miller, and by extension, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes, that trusting Bueckers' calculations is essential, especially if Dallas wants to build a team around the former Huskies superstar.
After an up-and-down college career that included a National Player of the Year award and a grueling ACL recovery, Bueckers enters the WNBA riding a wave of triumph as a national champion. However, she won't be the only one adjusting. Miller shared that he plans to protect his rookie class, including Bueckers, with careful load management throughout the demanding WNBA season.
Still, with Bueckers joining forces with Arike Ogunbowale, the Wings are poised for something special. With Auriemma’s lessons riding to the WNBA off of Bueckers’ brilliance and UConn legacy, Dallas is ready to take flight. The rest of the league better be ready.