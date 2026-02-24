UConn Slips in AP Poll After Latest Setback

The UConn Huskies are 25-3 this season, and their last match against Villanova ended 73-63. Despite the win, the Huskies have slipped one spot to No. 6 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 due to a split week.

Before facing Vilanova, the Huskies lost to Creighton 91-84 at home. The Bluejays shot 49.1% from the field and 17-of-18 from the free-throw line in the second half, repeatedly turning defensive breakdowns and foul trouble into points. It changed what had been a 63-59 UConn lead.

In fact, soon after the game against Creighton, UConn head coach Dan Hurley broke down exactly what went wrong.

“Our defense has just been so bad these last four games," he said. "I think we’ve been around the 165th-best defense in the country… overall defense is dreadful.”

NEW AP POLL! 🚨



1. Duke

2. Arizona

3. Michigan

4. Iowa State

5. Houston

6. UConn

7. Florida

8. Purdue

9. Gonzaga

10. Illinois

11. Virginia

12. Nebraska

13. Michigan State

14. Kansas

15. St. John's

16. Texas Tech

17. Alabama

18. North Carolina

19. BYU

20. Arkansas

21. Miami (OH)… — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 23, 2026

UConn has now allowed opponents 626 free-throw attempts this season compared to its own 509, and Creighton leaned into that imbalance while erasing a four-point deficit with a 14-2 run.

“They just went at individuals that they identified that can’t guard the ball… teams are targeting our guys that can’t guard. And if we can’t fix that, we’re going to obviously have issues moving forward,”Hurley added.

Meanwhile, in the AP poll, Duke surged to No. 1 after a win over Michigan, claiming the top spot for the first time this year. Meanwhile, Michigan, despite the loss, sits at No. 3, while Houston slid to No. 5 following a rare two-game skid. While UConn has fallen to No. 6, the season is far from over.

Next up, Dan Hurley Faces the Team That Beat the Huskies

Next up, UConn now hosts No. 15 St. John’s in Hartford, facing a team that already handed them an 81-72 defeat earlier this month. That night, Zuby Ejiofor scored 21 points, exposing the same defensive vulnerabilities that resurfaced against Creighton. This time, the challenge gets tougher.

St. John’s enters 22-5 overall and 15-1 in Big East play, riding a 10-game winning streak. Meanwhile, UConn remains dominant at home with a 13-2 record and an offense averaging nearly 80 points per game. It is one of the most anticipated Big East games of the season.

Beyond St. John’s, the path doesn’t get easy. UConn closes the regular season against Seton Hall and Marquette. Soon after, the Huskies head to the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament begins on March 17, though brackets have not been set.

