UConn's Dan Hurley Calls Out St. John’s Fans After Statement Win

After watching their long winning streak snapped at Madison Square Garden earlier this season, the UConn Huskies have taken down St. John's 72-40. The Huskies had one of their best defensive performances of the season.

With that win, UConn also became the first team in 12 years to hold a top-15 opponent under 20 percent from the field. The Huskies took the lead early with a 9-0 burst and an 18-0 avalanche later in the half that changed the game.

The Huskies held St. John’s to just 19.6 percent shooting, including a 2-of-28 in the second half, and didn’t allow a single field goal over the final 17:28. One of the major differences between the games the Huskies lost and the recent one is the venue.

In fact, soon after the game, Dan head coach Hurley went on to take a sly jab at the growing advantage St. John's has at MSG.

“I just think it was one of those nights where everything went great for us, and everything went wrong for them. But we did a lot to make that happen, you know, and obviously, we expect to see them potentially a third time," he said.

"But I do want to move that Big East Tournament somewhere else because I think St. John’s is too big of an advantage to play in the Big East Tournament at MSG now that their fan base has, you know, woken up and packs that place.” Hurley continued.

Feb 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm fans arrive early prior to the game against the UConn Huskies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Hurley is not wrong. St. John’s fandom can overwhelm opponents. In the game in MSG, the Huskies were not bad. In fact, they shot 54.7 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from three. But St. John’s attempted 31 free throws compared to UConn’s 12, outscoring the Huskies by 17 points at the line.

The Huskies also had 15 turnovers and a rebounding deficit. The Red Storm snapped UConn’s 18-game winning streak that night. However, the same team that lost by 9 has now won by 32 at home. And with a potential third clash at Madison Square Garden looming in the Big East Tournament, Hurley’s “tongue-in-cheek” jab may soon face its ultimate test.

What’s Next for Dan Hurley and the Huskies?

Before the possible MSG clash, the Huskies have two more regular-season games. First comes Seton Hall at Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies won the last meeting, 69-64, in Newark earlier this season, pushing their all-time series record to 38-18. The Huskies have also won two straight against the Pirates and six of the last 10.

That final test arrives on the road at Marquette, where. The Huskies beat the Golden Eagles 73-57 earlier this season and have now won six straight in the series. Overall, UConn holds a 14-8 advantage and has won eight of the last 10.

