Dan Hurley Figuring Out UConn's One Defensive Problem
Dan Hurley walked away from UConn’s 76-69 exhibition win over Michigan State with mixed emotions — pleased with his team’s defensive strides, yet frustrated by how often the whistles interrupted that progress.
The Huskies, ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP poll, held the Spartans to 39 percent shooting and forced 12 turnovers, a clear sign that their offseason emphasis on defense is beginning to pay off.
But the same intensity that powered those stops also resulted in 56 total fouls and 74 combined free throws, leaving Hurley preaching a new kind of discipline to go with his trademark aggression.
Huskies defense shows promise — and a problem
For Hurley, the message since summer has been simple: defense first, everything else follows. The Huskies’ physical style, high-pressure traps, and willingness to challenge every possession were evident against Michigan State.
That acknowledgment sums up where UConn stands heading into the season — stronger, faster, more connected, but still learning when to pull back.
UConn’s guards set the tone by pressing full court and forcing the Spartans into difficult possessions, while the frontcourt rotated aggressively to cut off driving lanes. Still, the relentless approach came at a cost.
The Huskies were called for more than 25 fouls, and even with the six-foul exhibition rule, Hurley was forced to shuffle lineups throughout the night.
“Probably 10 or 12 of them were just lack-of-discipline fouls,” he admitted.
Building identity through controlled aggression
Hurley has spent months reshaping UConn’s defensive identity after what he called a “drop-off year” in consistency. Practices this offseason were designed around physicality and film work, with players like Solo Ball and Silas Demary Jr. studying how to anticipate instead of react.
The result is a defense that can dictate tempo — but still teeters between dominance and chaos.
That balance will define UConn’s title defense. Against Boston College in their first exhibition, the Huskies forced 20 turnovers and allowed just 31.9 percent shooting.
Against Michigan State, that same intensity surfaced again, but so did the growing pains.
Yet, the improvement is undeniable. The rotations are quicker, the communication sharper, and the buy-in total.
Hurley’s philosophy has always been that defense sets the tone for championship teams. Now, as he enters another season with a loaded roster, his challenge is not about teaching effort — it’s about teaching control.
If the Huskies can sustain their pressure without sending opponents to the line, the defensive breakthrough Hurley sees could be the foundation of another deep tournament run.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!