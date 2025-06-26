Dan Hurley Gives UConn Fans Assurance, Shuts Down Future NBA Coaching Opportunities
It’s not unusual for UConn Husky fans to hear head coach Dan Hurley’s name circulated in rumors about potential NBA jobs. While he struck down the opportunity to take over for the New York Knicks earlier this offseason, he gave a direct answer that assures UConn fans he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
"I'm a college coach," Hurley said Wednesday, according to the Hartford Courant, as he and Liam McNeeley prepared to see where he would land in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Hurley turned down the Los Angeles Lakers job last year and was subsequently given a six-year, $50 million contract extension. But the entire situation created unnecessary pressure for him and the Huskies program as they prepared for a potential three-peat campaign.
Still, Hurley did fly out to Los Angeles to at least consider what the Lakers were offering. With the Knicks offer, he chose not to replicate that decision. The Knicks still haven’t hired Tom Thibodeau’s replacement, but Hurley affirmed he’s not interested. In fact, he said, “No, that’s not even something I thought about (or) considered.”
It’s likely inevitable that NBA franchises and other elite college basketball programs will continue to ring Hurley every time they face a coaching vacancy in the coming offseasons, but Husky fans can breathe a sigh of relief that their coach isn’t looking for greener pastures.
UConn lost as many games last season, 11, as the previous two combined, and their dreams of becoming the first three-peat program in men’s college basketball history were eventually snuffed out by the eventual champion Florida Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Nonetheless, 2025 shapes up to be another promising season for the Huskies as potential frontrunners in the Big East once again, even with a tough out-of-conference schedule. Even with two national championships under his belt with the Huskies, Hurley still has more history to make in 2025. If UConn can bring another title home in 2025, it’d still be an unprecedented accomplishment to win three championships in four seasons.