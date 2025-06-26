Grading UConn's Liam McNeeley's Fit With The Charlotte Hornets
After all the speculation, mock drafts, and predictions on where Liam McNeeley would be selected in the NBA Draft, we have our answer.
The former UConn Huskies star was taken by the Phoenix Suns with the 29th overall pick on Wednesday night, which was later traded to the Charlotte Hornets.
This spot may be a little further down than McNeeley was anticipating hearing his name, but Charlotte is still a solid place for the forward to start his NBA career.
Liam McNeeley's Draft Grade With Hornets: B
The two main factors that went into this grade were: 1. The Hornets' player development 2. McNeeley's possible role on the team.
The Hornets are still a rebuilding team with no clear indication of when they'll be playoff contenders again. This is perfect for McNeeley, who still has room to grow to become a reliable NBA player.
One reason McNeeley should be excited about playing in Charlotte and contributing to the draft grade is the presence of head coach Charles Lee.
The Hornets' head coach has a strong history of player development, and there are still areas of McNeeley's game where he needs improvement.
For example, he was a streaky and inconsistent shooter at UConn, shooting just 31.7 percent from behind the arc.
Lee might be the perfect head coach for McNeeley to grow into a quality NBA player.
While Lee may be a great first coach for McNeeley, there are still some drawbacks for the UConn product ending up in Charlotte.
With forwards such as Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Grant Williams currently on the roster, McNeeley will have to fight for playing time right away, or he may be playing out of position as a shooting guard.
What McNeeley needs most to grow and develop are reps and opportunities.
However, with the already crowded forward position group, that will be a challenge in McNeeley's rookie season and is one of the key reasons for a letter grade of B.
