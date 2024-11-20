Dan Hurley On UConn's Center Play: 'I Like The Way Things Are Trending'
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley likes what his team is working with at the center position this season.
Although Hurley had to digest a frustrating team performance on Tuesday night from his Huskies (they still won by 35, by the way), Hurley’s remarks about senior center Samson Johnson and junior center Tarris Reed Jr. from Monday’s media availability session still apply.
“I like the way things are trending with center,” Hurley told reporters.
“I think we’ve got something there with Samson and Tarris.”
“We got to get Tarris there with the rim protection, and we’re working on things to improve him there.”
“The guards got to help Samson. The guards are hurting Samson, hurting his production. I think he’s getting antsy. We’re not getting him the lob game the way we have in the past. The guards aren’t seeing it yet.”
Reed Jr.’s rim protection was stronger on Tuesday versus East Texas A&M. He finished with three blocks, matching Johnson’s total.
While Hurley has real concerns about his Huskies, center is an area where he’s probably most satisfied at this point in the season. He mentioned during Tuesday night’s postgame presser that Johnson reverted to fouling on the defensive glass a bit versus Texas A&M and that Reed Jr.’s rebounding in the second half was far below standard.
Tuesday was a sub-par performance across UConn’s entire depth chart, however. Reed Jr. still finished with 10 rebounds in 16 minutes of action.
More NCAA: Dan Hurley Continues To Challenge UConn Junior Guard: 'Take A Charge'