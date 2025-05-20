Huskies Report

Dan Hurley, UConn Receive Head-Turning ESPN Prediction

UConn heads into another season with sky-high expectations.

Jacob Harrison

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024-25 basketball season is well in the books, but through the recruiting and Transfer Portal scene, UConn Huskies fans can begin to look ahead to another promising season ahead. After all, the Huskies still stand among the sport’s elite programs.

ESPN’s bracketologists headed up by Joe Lunardi are already hard at work crunching the numbers to project the top teams for next season. UConn, to no surprise, finds themselves projected as a No. 1 seed.

Dan Hurley’s roster is in great shape, especially with two of his top players returning after entertaining the NBA Draft, Alex Karaban and Silas Demary Jr. Of course, Solo Ball, Tarris Reed Jr., and freshman Braylon Mullins will be heavy contributors as well.

It’s a strong starting lineup that ESPN already projected to be worthy of the No. 2 spot in their early Top 25 rankings in early May. Now that the starting 5 is confirmed, the anticipation for a new season is brewing in Connecticut.

After back-to-back national championship seasons for the men’s squad, a second-round exit in the 2025 NCAA Tournament left a bad taste in the mouth of UConn and its fanbase. But clearly, expectations for Hurley’s impressive squad aren’t waning just yet with the lofty projection of claiming another top seed.

Still, as Lunardi pointed out, UConn still has the chance to make history next season. While it remains that no team has ever won three straight NCAA Tournaments, winning three out of four is still an unprecedented achievement firmly in UConn’s grasp. 

Overall, the Big East was well-represented in the first edition of next season’s Bracketology. St. John’s was forecasted to grab a 2-seed, Creighton a 9-seed and Marquette a 10-seed. Villanova was mentioned among the Next Four Out group. 

As for the other 1-seeds, Houston, Duke, and Purdue stand tall alongside UConn.

Published
Jacob Harrison
JACOB HARRISON

Jacob is a sportswriter covering the NFL, college football and basketball, and more. He has written professionally since 2019, covering the Alabama Crimson Tide, Pittsburgh Steelers, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and Michigan sports. He grew up in Alabama, where he graduated from the University of Alabama, and currently lives in Michigan.

Home/Basketball