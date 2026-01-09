UConn Makes History in Win Over Providence

Head coach Dan Hurley and his UConn Huskies marched into a hostile environment against the Providence Friars and picked up a huge road victory by a score of 103-98 and improved to 15-1 on the year and 5-0 in Big East Play. But the Huskies would not have won the game if it weren't for their three-point shooting.

The Huskies made program history in the road victory for most three-pointers in a single game with 18. Alex Karaban hit eight, freshman phenom Braylon Mullins hit six, Silas Demary Jr. hit four, Solo Ball hit two, and Jaylin Stewart hit one. That is a bunch of three-pointers that were all very essential to the victory.

Shooting 18-32 from three-point land is unheard of, especially in a college game. But the fact that the Huskies were able to be that efficient in a road contest where they usually have trouble playing, says a lot about Hurley's coaching and the resilience of the Huskies in general.

The Huskies needed the big shooting night from behind the arc, as they trailed by double-digits with three minutes left, and their three-point shooting was able to help them get back in it and secure the victory. The Huskies will continue to win a bunch of games in the future if they shoot that well from deep.

The Huskies' three-point shooting will get them far in the NCAA Tournament

The Huskies are never going to be able to shoot that efficient from three all season long. But if they are able to get some of that every now and then, they will be able to beat the top teams when the tournament arrives in March.

That'll be especially true if Mullins continues to keep putting up threes whenever he gets an opportunity. He is only a freshman for the Huskies but has a beautiful shot and has let it fly quite a bit the last few games. He is a superstar, and if he can get it going on a consistent basis, opposing teams need to watch out.

Jan 7, 2026; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots from mid-court against Providence Friars forward Jamier Jones (5) during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Aside from Mullins, getting three-point contributions from Karaban, who for years now has been known for his shot, and from guys like DeMary Jr., will go a long way.

The Huskies usually like to take a lot of three-point shots per game, and if they want to be able to advance far in March, some of them are going to have to fall more.

