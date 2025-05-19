UConn, Dan Hurley Receive Huge NBA News on Transfer Guard
UConn transfer guard Silas Demary Jr. has withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return to school.
After playing for Georgia in his freshman and sophomore seasons, Demary Jr. landed with UConn in the transfer portal.
In his sophomore campaign, Demary Jr. averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He shot 39.6 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.
The 6-foot-5 junior is expected to be the starting point guard for the Huskies in the upcoming season.
"I wanted to be the next great (UConn) point guard," Demary told reporters during his introductory Zoom call back on April 3.
He will look to help UConn get back on top after losing in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. Dan Hurley had led the Huskies to back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024.
UConn struggled at point guard in the 2024-25 season, and the addition of Demary Jr. could be highly impactful for the program.
Demary Jr. is a projected late first-round or early second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. However, a strong season as the lead guard under Dan Hurley's Huskies could raise him up draft boards.
