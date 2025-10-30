Dawn Staley Has UConn Revenge Plan: Can Huskies Stop It?
After the UConn Huskies' crushing 82-59 victory over South Carolina in April's national championship, Dawn Staley didn't waste time licking her wounds.
Instead, the legendary coach immediately went to work fixing the exact problems that cost her team the title, and her moves could make the Gamecocks a nightmare for the Huskies.
What UConn Exposed in South Carolina's System
The championship game revealed a critical flaw in Staley's roster construction. UConn dominated because they possessed multiple players capable of creating their own shots, while South Carolina relied heavily on team execution.
Staley was brutally honest after the loss, saying "They beat our ass". The statistics were damning; South Carolina shot just 34.4% from the field and committed 11 turnovers.
The Gamecocks' elite defense couldn't compensate when their offense stalled. UConn had answered every question South Carolina's system posed.
How Will Latson Transform the Attack?
Staley's response was calculated and immediate. She secured Ta'Niya Latson, the nation's leading scorer at 25.2 points per game.
When asked why she recruited Latson, Staley explained her philosophy: "I want to make sure that I'm able to deliver [on] the reason why she's leaving". She understood Latson's motivation: "She said she had a great situation there. It was great. But she also knew that she would probably have to play the same role as she played for three years," as per SI's Michael Rosenberg.
Staley was emphatic about Latson's unique talent: "I don't think I've had a player that's been that gifted at scoring the basketball". Her deployment strategy focuses on versatility: "You can see her greatness because that's what she does, she scores the basketball with ease".
Latson herself was transparent about her decision: "I just needed a change after last year, to challenge myself". She admitted defensive shortcomings at Florida State: "Last year, it was really on me. [Wyckoff] did push me to play defense. She did. I had to hold myself accountable".
Can This Formula Beat UConn?
Staley's approach emphasizes long-term development over immediate results. When Latson struggled initially, Staley remained patient: "I'm like, 'It's just June!' You gotta make her laugh about it, because it's hard". She emphasized: "Always. A lot of people don't understand that. The long game. The long game".
The transformation has been remarkable. By summer's end, Latson showed major defensive improvement. Staley confirmed: "She's mastered it" regarding her positioning. Latson noticed physical changes too: "My jumping has gotten a lot better. My overall body, my structure, I feel I'm a lot stronger".
Championship odds reflect this threat. South Carolina leads at +250, with UConn close at +260. Unfortunately, the teams won't meet in regular season after 11 straight years of matchups.
Staley's revenge blueprint is methodical: identify the weakness, acquire the perfect solution, and develop patiently. The Huskies should be concerned, this South Carolina team has the exact weapon that gave UConn their championship advantage.
How UConn will beat South Carolina?
UConn's path to beating South Carolina starts with their unprecedented depth and elite three-point shooting. The Huskies feature three players in ESPN's preseason top 25, led by Sarah Strong at No. 1, Azzi Fudd at No. 8, and transfer Serah Williams at No. 18. This trio forms the most talented top-three on any roster in the country.
The addition of Williams gives UConn something it's never had under Geno Auriemma: a formidable frontcourt that can match South Carolina's physicality.
The 6'4" All-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds at Wisconsin while recording 69 blocks. Paired with Strong's dominance, UConn now possesses the interior presence to counter Ta'Niya Latson's drives and control the paint.
