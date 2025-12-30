UConn’s Sarah Strong Strengthens NPOY Case vs. Butler

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong’s performance against Butler offered another clear snapshot of why she sits at the center of the National Player of the Year conversation.

In a 94-47 win that further showcased UConn’s dominance, the sophomore forward dictated pace, created offense for others, and disrupted passing lanes without needing extended minutes.

Strong recorded 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals while playing just 24 minutes, a stat line that reflected influence rather than usage.

UConn improved to 13-0 overall and 4-0 in Big East Conference play, extending its league winning streak to 51 games.

Efficiency, Not Volume, Defined the Blowout

The program’s start marks its best opening since the 2017-18 season, when it won its first 36 contests before falling 91-89 in overtime to Notre Dame in the national championship game.

The competitive balance disappeared early. Butler struggled to generate offense for an extended stretch, allowing UConn to turn pressure defense into separation on the scoreboard.

Azzi Fudd contributed 13 points, while Blanca Quinonez added 12. Caroline Dotsey and Addison Baxter scored 10 points each for Butler.

Kayleigh Heckel left late following a collision with McKenna Johnson, the only moment of concern in an otherwise controlled performance by the top-ranked Huskies.

Sustained Production Elevates Strong’s NPOY Standing

Strong’s night against Butler fit seamlessly into a larger body of work. Across her last five games, she is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, four assists, 3.8 steals and 1.2 blocks in 25.8 minutes.

On the season, she is producing 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.5 steals per game while shooting 59.4% from the field. She leads UConn in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, an uncommon level of statistical breadth for any position.

That profile has drawn national recognition. In Taliya Goodman’s NPOY shortlist, Strong occupies the top spot. Goodman wrote,

“Sarah Strong very well may be the best player in the country. She can do it all for this UConn team. Her freshman campaign was phenomenal and she’s only improved this year. UConn has another top contender for NPOY honors, though, so we’ll have to see how the season unfolds. For now, I see Strong in the lead.”

Breaking down the National Player of the Year race as we head into conference play.



Here are my picks if voting was today, plus eight players who could make a push in league play.



READ (+): https://t.co/tWfdRBUpCs pic.twitter.com/EZfG3sDEC9 — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) December 28, 2025

What separates Strong from many elite peers is context. She operates within a championship-caliber roster, shares responsibility with established stars, and still remains the central force on both ends.

Her ability to score efficiently, facilitate offense, and defend multiple positions allows Geno Auriemma to manage minutes strategically without sacrificing control.

With UConn continuing to win decisively and Strong sustaining elite production without inflated usage, her NPOY case is no longer built on projection. It is anchored in repeatable impact, measured influence, and results that speak for themselves.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!