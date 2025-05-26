ESPN Reveals Eye-Opening Ranking for UConn, Dan Hurley
The 2025 recruiting class is wrapped up and the UConn Huskies came away with a satisfying class of new prospects to continue to build up the championship program.
ESPN revealed their rankings for the top classes in the 2025 recruiting cycle, ranking the Huskies with the No. 5 overall class.
Somewhat surprisingly, this class marks the first for UConn to feature two top-25 recruits, No. 17 Braylon Mullins and No. 23 Eric Reibe, based on ESPN’s rankings. Mullins and Reibe both have arguments for being the shining star of the class, Mullins due to his shooting abilities, and Reibe for his stature under the glass as a 7-footer.
Of course, Dan Hurley’s Transfer Portal additions will also play significant roles moving forward in UConn’s backcourt. Silas Demary Jr. comes over from Georgia to assist at the point while Malachi Smith arrives from Dayton with four years of college basketball under his belt, save for his junior season that was cut short by injury. Both players come in with impressive shooting histories, clearing 40% from the field and 35% from three.
Jacob Furphy and Jacob Ross round out the class. Furphy is a 6-foot-5 Australian forward. Ross is a 6-foot-4 guard from Southern California and the brother of fellow Husky Jayden Ross.
The No. 5 ranking showcases UConn as the top mid-major recruiter out of the Big East; the next highest ranking school outside of the power conferences is Marquette at No. 16.
Duke’s class, with three 5-star recruits, took the top spot in the class rankings. Houston and Arkansas grabbed the second and third spots, respectively, while Arizona surged to the No. 4 class.
While it will be some time before Husky fans can see the new batch of players in action, another strong recruiting class keeps UConn in prime position to make a run at its third national championship in four seasons, an unprecedented feat in college basketball.