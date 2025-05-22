UConn, Dan Hurley Land Another Transfer Portal Move on Thursday
The UConn Huskies men’s basketball program took another step toward reloading for a deep postseason run with the addition of graduate transfer guard Alec Millender.
The former IU Indianapolis standout announced his commitment to the Huskies on Thursday, marking the latest piece in head coach Dan Hurley’s evolving 2025-26 roster.
Millender, a Chicago native, brings veteran leadership and versatility to Storrs. He spent last season at IU Indy, where he started 27 games, averaged 8.2 points, and shot a blistering 43.5% from beyond the arc.
His poise was evident, as he led the Jaguars and the Horizon League in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.95). Before his time in Division I, Millender carved out an impressive career at Division II Wayne State, where he averaged double figures and shot nearly 40% from three over three seasons.
At 6-foot-3, Millender will serve as a stabilizing third guard behind incoming transfers Silas Demary Jr. (Georgia) and Malachi Smith (Dayton), offering UConn a steady distributor and floor-spacer. With his addition, UConn’s scholarship count hits the NCAA limit of 13, though pending legislation could allow expansion to 15.
The Huskies are coming off a challenging season that ended in heartbreak against eventual national champion Florida in the NCAA Tournament’s second round. With several key players like Liam McNeeley heading to the NBA, Hurley has responded by reloading the roster with savvy acquisitions.
Millender may not be a headline name, but he fills a crucial gap for a UConn team that lacked reliable ballhandling and perimeter shooting off the bench. He joins fellow Hoosier-state addition Braylon Mullins, Indiana’s Mr. Basketball, to form a new-look backcourt. Depth wins championships, and the Huskies just made a winning move.