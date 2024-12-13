Former Huskies Star Tried To Return To UConn For One More Year But Was Denied
As the 2024-25 UConn Huskies evolve and improve this season, they are being watched over by recent Huskies greats.
One of those players, Cam Spencer — who won a title last season with Dan Hurley — even tried to return to Storrs for one more season, CT Insider’s Mike Anthony reminded us in a new report on Spencer released Friday.
“Cam remains emotionally invested in what UConn is doing,” Anthony said.
“The Huskies close nonconference play Saturday against Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden. “I was just texting coach Luke [Murray] last night,” he said. “I still have access to their film and practice film. So I keep up with the guys and I'm really happy with the momentum they're building. I'm watching those guys like I'm still part of the team. Proud of those guys, the way they responded.”
“Cam last season petitioned the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility, trying to return to the Huskies this season, but was denied.”
“Wanted to make it happen but I'll be a Husky for life, for sure,” he said. “I think they have a ton of potential. Obviously the best coaching staff in the country. A lot of new pieces, new faces, new guys, new roles. They're trying to put those pieces together, this team. There’s nobody better to do that than Coach Hurley and that staff.”
Spencer recently exploded for 51 points in a G League game, a sign that his entry into an NBA rotation is not far off.
Cam’s brother, Pat, currently plays for the Golden State Warriors.
More NCAA: Former UConn Huskies Star Ranks No. 2 On Latest NBA 'Rookie Ladder'