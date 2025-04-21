Former UConn Center Makes Decision on New Team in Transfer Portal
UConn’s once-vaunted “Fab Five” recruiting class of 2023 has lost another piece. Youssouf Singare, the 6-foot-10 center from Mali, is leaving the Huskies and transferring to High Point, highlighting how quickly things can change for even the deepest of rosters.
Singare logged just 91 minutes total across 39 games for UConn. He played sparingly as UConn’s third option at center over his two years and showed flashes at times this season when Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr. got into foul trouble.
Overall, Singare played more than five minutes in only three games this year, providing an impact as a rim defender and a rebounder in important spots for the Huskies. His best moment came in an overtime win against Xavier, where he chipped in four points and grabbed a pair of rebounds.
Originally part of a class that included NBA lottery pick Stephon Castle, rising star Solo Ball, Jaylin Stewart, and Jayden Ross, Singare once posed with his fellow recruits for a photo shoot paying homage to Michigan’s iconic Fab Five.
Two years later, that dream has splintered. Castle is in the NBA, starring for the San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile, Ball, Stewart, and Ross are all returning to Stors to star for the Huskies. Unfortunately, with Singare heading south in search of a bigger role, the Fab Five is now just the Big Three.
Singare's departure also marks the third from UConn this offseason. Freshmen Ahmad Nowell and Isaiah Abraham have also entered the transfer portal, with Nowell transferring to VCU and Abraham heading to Georgetown.
Thankfully, with scholarships opening, incoming portal transfers, and a star-studded recruiting class, including three McDonald’s All-Americans, UConn’s future remains bright. But losing a promising big man like Singare to a mid-major program like High Point still stings.