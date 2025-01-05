Former UConn Champ Gets Under Skin Of Suns Superstar In Viral Moment
Former UConn Huskies national championship guard Cam Spencer may have just entered the NBA, but he’s not afraid to go toe-to-toe with anyone in the league.
Spencer proved that this week when he got into a scuffle with a Phoenix Suns superstar during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 117-112 victory over Phoenix on Wednesday night.
The teams were separated by just three points with 9:42 remaining in the fourth quarter when Suns shooting guard Devin Booker took umbrage with a call in Memphis’ favor and started angrily complaining to the officials with the basketball still in his hands.
That’s when Spencer, realizing that it was rightfully Grizzlies basketball, approached Booker and attempted to snatch the ball away to resume the game.
Booker’s irritation intensified as he re-directed his ire at Spencer and shoved the former Huskies champ in the chest. Players and coaches from both teams then rushed in to break up the exchange, and two technicals were assessed to Booker and Spencer.
Not surprisingly, X had a field day with the footage.
Basketball analyst Adam Zagoria shared the scuffle, entitling the post, “Cam Spencer announcing himself to Devin Booker.”
The @MarkTitusShow account had a hilarious response to the footage.
“Devon Booker get ready to learn Cam Spencer buddy,” the post read.
It’s hard not to come away from the video of Spencer getting tangled up with Booker and not love the competitive fire and fearlessness displayed by the Grizzlies rookie.
Booker and the Suns are in need of some of that UConn tenacity — maybe then they’d be able to improve upon their disappointing 15-18 record and get back in the playoff conversation.
