Former UConn Huskies Star Undergoes Knee Surgery, Delaying WNBA Debut
Just weeks before the start of the 2025 WNBA season, the Minnesota Lynx announced that rookie forward and former UConn Huskies star Aubrey Griffin will undergo arthroscopic surgery on her left knee, a joint that has long troubled her during her collegiate career. The procedure comes as a significant blow to both Griffin and the Lynx’s early-season plans.
Griffin, drafted No. 37 overall after helping lead UConn to a national championship this past March, has battled a series of major injuries. She missed the entire 2021–22 season due to back surgery, then suffered a torn ACL in her left knee in January 2024, sidelining her for nearly a full calendar year.
Regardless, her return in early 2025 sparked UConn’s postseason surge, with Griffin contributing off the bench and capping her six-year career with 986 points, 680 rebounds, and two comeback stories.
Minnesota had hoped to integrate the 6-foot-1 forward into its rotation following a 30-win season and a trip to the 2024 WNBA Finals. But for now, Griffin won’t be reporting to training camp. The team will retain her rights for the season, allowing her to focus entirely on recovery.
Though her WNBA debut is delayed, Griffin’s resilience suggests her story is far from over.
“It means a lot. This year, I’ve been through a lot, physically and mentally,” Griffin said after being drafted by the Lynx. “Just to be present in this moment, I’m so grateful and just blessed.”
The Lynx open the 2025 season on May 16 against former UConn star Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. From the sidelines, meanwhile, Griffin will begin yet another comeback, this time, with professional dreams still within reach.