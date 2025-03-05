Former UConn Star Andre Jackson Jr. Has Fallen Out Of Bucks Rotation
Former UConn Huskies star Andre Jackson Jr. is learning lately how a career in the NBA can feel like a roller coaster.
Jackson Jr.’s Milwaukee Bucks are much-improved since the start of the season with a 35-25 record entering Wednesday, good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. But Milwaukee’s surge into contender status — and trade deadline additions — have resulted in fewer minutes for Jackson Jr., an athletic six-foot-six wing playing in his second year.
As noted by informative X account @HuskyPros, Jackson Jr. hasn’t played for the Bucks recently.
“Despite starting 43 games before the All-Star break… Andre Jackson recorded his 4th straight DNP via a coach’s decision (on Tuesday night),” the account posted.
“The Bucks made a ton of moves at the deadline, thus Andre has completely lost his role/playing time … Milwaukee is 6-1 since the All-Star break.”
The Bucks traded for Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. before the deadline, and both guys have entered Milwaukee’s rotation while Jackson Jr. has seen less time.
It’s a tough break for the former UConn national champion wing under Dan Hurley. Jackson Jr. has started 43 games for Milwaukee this season and is averaging 3.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 54 contests overall.
One of Jackson Jr.’s most impressive performances this season occurred on January 14, when he tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds in a win over the Golden State Warriors.
Jackson Jr. was selected at No. 36 overall in the 2023 NBA draft and clearly possesses the talent level to contribute to an NBA rotation, even if the Bucks have recently cut his minutes.
Jackson Jr. should remain patient and stay ready; his time will be at hand soon once again, especially if Milwaukee suffers an injury amid its push for the playoffs.
More NCAA: Ranking The 10 Most Talented Players Dan Hurley Has Coached At UConn