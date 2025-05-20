Former UConn Star Reveals Major Goals for Her Rookie WNBA Campaign
Paige Bueckers hasn’t notched her first WNBA win yet, but the former UConn Huskies phenom is already showing flashes of brilliance, and her mindset might be even more impressive than her stat lines.
After an underwhelming debut, Bueckers rebounded with a standout performance in the Dallas Wings' 79-71 loss to the Seattle Storm. She tallied 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. Her all-around play and poise stood out so much that she was the only starter with a positive plus-minus (+2) in the loss.
But what truly defines her early pro journey isn’t comfort. It's her relentless pursuit of growth that's driving her to be the very best.
"Comfort is not really the thing I'm looking for," Bueckers said when asked about her comfort level on the court compared to her first game. "We're just trying to find a level as a team of competitive spirit, and I think that's growing from game to game. We carry it through quarters, and then we have lapses throughout the game that let teams go on runs and get leads, and then we're playing catch-up."
That competitive spirit, forged under the intense spotlight at UConn, is something Bueckers brings with her into every WNBA matchup.
At UConn, she was celebrated not just for dazzling play but for elevating everyone around her. In Dallas, she’s bringing that same ethos, focused on helping the Wings close the gaps that allow opponents to take control late in games.
"We've got to figure out how to minimize those mental lapses and really play an entire 40 minutes together," Bueckers stressed, pointing to lapses that have cost the Wings in both losses so far.
The Wings may be 0-2, but Bueckers is already proving she belongs. If growth through discomfort is the goal, the UConn legend is right on track to become something special in Dallas.