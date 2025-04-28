UConn Huskies Legend Gives Paige Bueckers Advice for Rookie WNBA Season
Some of the best players in the history of baseball have played and won championships with the UConn Huskies.
Paige Bueckers was the most recent star to come through Storrs, but long before her, Diana Taurasi created quite a legacy in Connecticut.
With Bueckers getting ready to play in her first WNBA season, she revealed that Taurasi has given her some advice as the Huskies legend takes her game to the next level.
"She's always there whenever I need her for communication and advice, and I have her number so I can reach out and call whenever. She just continues to tell me to be me, be confident. There's an adjustment period, so that'll be there, and I'm sure I'll reach out and ask her for advice, and how to handle that as well. So, it's been great to have her as a resource," said Bueckers.
This relationship didn't form just after Bueckers was drafted.
The former UConn guard revealed that Taurasi offered guidance and support even when she was still playing for the Huskies.
"She talks to me all the time when I was back at school. She's been communicating with my assistant coach at UConn, who was my guard coach."
Bueckers is already set up to have a decorated WNBA career, but having a mentor who was recently inducted into the WNBA Hall of Fame is a tremendous resource with a cool connection to the games at UConn.
