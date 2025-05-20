Former UConn Star Stephon Castle Receives Major Honor
Former UConn Huskies star Stephon Castle continues to shine on the national stage, capping off an electrifying rookie campaign by being named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team for the 2024-25 season, a well-deserved honor that comes on the heels of winning NBA Rookie of the Year.
Castle, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, made an immediate impact with the San Antonio Spurs. The former Big East Freshman of the Year and national champion didn’t just transition to the pros. He thrived.
The former UConn star appeared in 81 of 82 games for the Spurs, starting 47, and averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. He finished the season even stronger, averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over the final two months.
Castle received unanimous first-team All-Rookie honors, a rarity that underscores how quickly he separated himself from his peers. He also earned MVP honors at NBA All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars Challenge and made noise in the dunk contest, showing off the athleticism and edge that made him a fan favorite in Storrs.
His rookie season was marked by relentless defense, tough shot-making, and a growing leadership presence. San Antonio handed him the keys early, and Castle responded like a seasoned vet, just like he did when running the show for the Huskies.
From guiding UConn to a national title to anchoring one of the NBA’s most exciting young duos, Castle’s trajectory is steep. If he improves his shooting, and all signs point to a relentless work ethic, the league may need to brace for a new era of dominance born from Storrs.