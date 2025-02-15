Former UConn Star Stephon Castle Takes Home NBA Rising Stars MVP: 'Means A Lot'
As the NBA rolled out a new format for All-Star weekend on Friday night, San Antonio Spurs guard and former UConn Huskies star Stephon Castle was the evening’s main character.
Castle, the No. 4 overall pick of the Spurs in the 2024 NBA draft and the current favorite for Rookie of the Year, took home the MVP trophy for the Rising Stars event, which featured multiple games for the first time in league history.
“Castle led Team C, coached by Chris Mullin, over Team G League, coached by Jeremy Lin, to a decisive 25-14 win in the final,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported late on Friday night.
“Castle scored 11 points and collected one of his three assists on Utah Jazz rookie Keyonte George's game-winning 3-pointer. Team C won its first group game with Castle hitting the deciding jump shot to beat Team T, coached by Tim Hardaway Sr., 40-34. (In the first two games, the target score to reach was 40; in the final, the target score was 25.)”
"To be a part of the game-winning bucket in both, it means a lot," Castle said, per McMenamin.
“The Rising Stars game, made up of three teams with seven first- and second-year players and a fourth team with seven G Leaguers, was the start of a jampacked itinerary for Castle,” McMenamin wrote. “The 6-foot-6 guard is also competing in the dunk contest Saturday night.”
“The Rising Stars win earned Castle's team a berth in Sunday's All-Star Game, where it will go against Shaq's OGs, featuring future Hall of Famers LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.”
“Castle will join Blake Griffin as the latest players to compete in events on all three nights of All-Star Weekend. Griffin did it in 2011 as a rookie for the LA Clippers.”
“Castle and the Team C players earned $35,000 apiece for Friday's win and will get the chance to earn bragging rights against some of their veteran NBA teammates Sunday. Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht, Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn and Golden State Warriors second-year big man Trayce Jackson-Davis will line up against James, Durant and Curry.”
Castle’s MVP on Friday further cemented his status as Rookie of the Year frontrunner. He’ll be joined by fellow UConn alum and former Dan Hurley player Andre Jackson Jr. in Saturday’s dunk contest.
