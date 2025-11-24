Geno Auriemma Compares Blanca Quiñonez to UConn Legend
In the recent matchup between the UConn Huskies and Utah, Connecticut overwhelmed the Utes and left the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase with the only spotless record. The Huskies won 93–41. And of those 93, 21 points came from freshman forward Blanca Quiñonez.
Quiñonez also had five rebounds and a trio of rhythm-shifting threes. It was the kind of play that reminded the Husky Nation that the freshman who barely saw the floor the night before is still figuring out who she wants to be. Or, more accurately, who she can be.
That duality is exactly what pushed Geno Auriemma to lean into the mystery of it all. And the more he spoke about her, the clearer it became that this is one puzzle he’s weirdly excited to solve.
“Yeah, that’s a big mystery,” Auriemma said. “Because of the way Blanca looks and her experience, we forget this is her first year playing here. She’s a freshman. She plays in a rush to score, to make a play, to do something. And I think Friday night, the hype of the game and wanting to have an impact on the game so much, she was way ahead of herself and got three quick, silly, stupid fouls. She wasn’t in her comfort zone, let’s put it that way.”
Despite the three “stupid fouls”, let's not forget, Quiñonez is a young player. And that’s where the intrigue really begins, because every coach knows that once a young player starts responding like a pro, everything changes.
“I had a pretty intense film session with her, and she responded like I thought she would. She’s a pro, even though she’s 18, she’s a pro. But she’s a young pro, and this is just the beginning of what she can be, especially if those threes keep going down the way they did today. There’s just so much she can do,” added Auriemma.
However, what makes Quiñonez’s arc even more intriguing is where it started. Quiñonez started her journey halfway across the world. She arrived in Storrs with real professional experience, having played in Italy’s Serie A1 for years and represented Ecuador internationally in the national program.
Quiñonez has played in South American championships, FIBA tournaments, EuroCup battles, and Basketball Without Borders. She’s been hardened by global basketball long before she was a freshman in a navy jersey. And yet even with all that experience, she’s learning everything again, new pace, new rules, new expectations. It’s why Auriemma can call her both seasoned and raw in the same sentence.
The mystery, the unpredictability, the brilliance-and-chaos combo, that’s not new to Auriemma. In fact, he’s seen this movie before, and the comparison he reached for wasn’t casual. Not so long ago, after taking down Ohio State, Auriemma spoke to the press and compared Quiñonez to Svetlana Abrosimova. Abrosimova is a legend of her own accord, and she was the kind of wing who mixed genius with mayhem and rewrote what a Husky forward could look like.
“But I wouldn’t take anything away from her. I wouldn’t tell her, ‘Stop doing this,’ or ‘Stop doing that.’ Not at all. Just need her to constantly be aware of what’s a good decision, what’s a bad decision… She’s got a lot of Svetlana in her. God bless her,” said Auriemma.
Unpredictability, in Storrs, is the Abrosimova blueprint. Abrosimova was spectacular and unruly in the very best way, and Quiñonez seems to be going down a similar path. Her game-to-game swings this season have already become part of her identity.
One night she’s scoring 18 points in 23 minutes against Ohio State, and the next she might be nearly invisible, like her 2-point, 8-minute outing in the tight win over Michigan. That volatility, ranging from high-efficiency scoring bursts to foul-trouble-heavy, stop-start performances, might just be the X factor this season.
And if history is any guide, having “a lot of Svetlana” might just mean UConn’s next delightful problem is also their next unforgettable star.
