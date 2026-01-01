Geno Auriemma Breaks Down UConn’s Turnover Trouble

UConn’s last win against Providence looked comfortable on the court, for the most part; however, the conversation with Geno Auriemma after the game, told a different story. The Huskies are sitting on a 14–0 overall and 5–0 in conference play.

The Provindence game ended with a 90–53 win for the Huskies, pushing their winning streak to 30 games. However, in the postgame press conference, when asked about his team having their season high turnovers, this game Auriemma had something interesting to say.

“I think it was a combination of three things. Um, one, not having KK (Arnold) means, you know, you're a little bit disjointed sometimes… The other part was, uh, Providence, um, you know, wanting to be just like, just, um, not letting you be comfortable,” started Auriemma.

UConn shot 55 percent from the floor, had 24 assists, and made 41 points off turnovers. However, the Huskies also turned the ball over 21 times and that contradiction is an issue in Auriemma’s books.

“And the third part was, um, like there comes a time, I think, human nature, where you just, I don't know which one it is, which comes first, like where you get stupid because you're lazy or because you're lazy you just get stupid,” Auriemma added.

UConn crossed half court 21 times without even getting a shot attempt. Despite shooting 50 percent for the game, those empty possessions added up. The Huskies scored just 9 points off turnovers in the second quarter and 11 in the third.

Auriemma also went on to add, ‘So the question that was asked, why did we suck the second third quarter? Because we threw the ball to the other team more than we threw it to our team, you know, and that happens. Doesn't happen often, but it happens.”

Even in a 37-point win, the lapses mattered. Azzi Fudd made 18 points, Sarah Strong added 17, and both spent the fourth quarter watching from the bench. The Huskies finished with 33 bench points, 38 points in the paint, and 13 on the break.

Providence, meanwhile, shot just 26 percent in the first half and committed 30 turnovers of its own, with Sabou Gueye pacing the Friars with 12 points. “And, you know, tomorrow's a new year, and we'll figure out different ways to be done, but we won't be dumb like this tomorrow. We'll find another way,” added Auriemma.

What’s Next for Geno Auriemma and UConn in 2026?

Next up, UConn hosts the Seton Hall Pirates. The Huskies are 55–1 all-time against Seton Hall, on a 41-game winning streak in the series. The most recent meeting concluded with a 91–49 win for UConn.

After Seton Hall, UConn faces St. John’s before heading on the road to Creighton, followed by a home clash with Villanova. UConn hosts Notre Dame at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, before facing Georgetown and Seton Hall again.

