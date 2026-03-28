Geno Auriemma Explains UConn’s Unusual Shooting Struggles

The UConn Huskies are back where they always seem to be in March, winning and moving to yet another Elite Eight.

The Huskies, in their Sweet 16 game, took down North Carolina 63-42 to reach the Elite Eight for the 30th time. Despite winning, both teams struggled offensively and had cold stretches.

North Carolina shot just 28.3% from the field and 18.2% from three, turning the ball over 24 times and never recovering after halftime. Meanwhile, UConn shot 40% overall and just 4-of-20 from three, including a 1-of-7 start from deep in the first quarter.

Despite an undefeated season and a 37-0 record with a 53-game win streak, the Huskies struggled, which is quite puzzling. However, Geno Auriemma had an explanation for the same right after the game.

"You wonder how that happens? You ever noticed when you come to the regionals, they use brand new baskets? These rims have never touched the basketball until now. So it’s hard. You can’t get a ball to go boom boom in. Once that ball hits the rim, it’s going out of bounds. And it’s the weirdest thing,” started Auriemma.

North Carolina went 4-of-22, including a brutal 1-of-9 stretch in the third quarter. And the Huskies had one of their lowest first-quarter scoring output of the season with just 11 points. It is surprising for a team that usually shoots 52.2% from the field and 38.8% from three against non-conference opponents.

Mar 27, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) scores a layup against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Taliyah Henderson (3) during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Auriemma also went on to add, "I’m sure some school, I’m sure TCU would have lent them some baskets. They make a lot of shots, those guys. I’m sure if you ask Campbell and you ask Jamie, they would have volunteered some baskets. It’s hard. It’s hard to make shots in the postseason. They just break out these new baskets, new rims, and then it gets in the kids’ heads. I mean, you look at how many shots were missed today, and you just shake your head. Yeah, it’s all, make them. First time out, I said make some, and they did. They made four out of 20."

Still, UConn managed to win. The Huskies dominated the paint 36-24, forced turnovers into 17 points, and used a 12-0 third-quarter run to break the game open. Now, the Huskies move to the Elite Eight, where they will face a familiar opponent.

Elite Eight Clash Brings Familiar Rival and Hannah Hidalgo

UConn faces Notre Dame in the Elite Eight, making it the ninth NCAA tournament meeting between the two programs, the most in tournament history. It is also the 56th time the two teams have faced each other in the last three decades.

The Huskies hold the upper hand historically with a 39-16 record in the series. Their most recent matchup earlier this season ended in an 85-47 Huskies win. In that game, the Huskies limited Notre Dame’s best player, Hannah Hidalgo, to a scoreless first quarter.

Hannah Hidalgo to upset Vanderbilt



31 POINTS

11 REBOUNDS

7 ASSIST

10 STEALS !!!!!!!!!

14-25 FG



WHAT A PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/2wV1w84hUx — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) March 27, 2026

Hidalgo finished the game with 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Of course, those numbers are good, but not the best for a player who is averaging 25.2 points and 6.7 rebounds this season. However, the March version of the Fighting Irish will not be the same.

The Fighting Irish just took down No. 2 seed Vanderbilt 67-64, in a close game, and earned their first Elite Eight appearance under head coach Niele Ivey. The Fighting Irish haven’t reached the Final Four since 2019, when they beat UConn along the way.

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