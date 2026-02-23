Geno Auriemma Reacts to Former UConn Hockey Star's Olympic Gold

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team is undefeated this season and sit on a 29-0 overall record and 18-0 in the Big East. In their last game, the Huskies beat Providence 81-38. UConn forced 39 turnovers and stretched its winning streak to 45 games.

Azzi Fudd closed her Gampel Pavilion regular-season career with 13 points and four steals, while Sarah Strong added 13 in just 13 minutes and KK Arnold had eight points, eight assists, and seven steals. Yet even as Geno Auriemma continued to stack historic numbers, he soon spoke about something bigger after the game.

That moment belonged to former UConn hockey star Tage Thompson, who played for the school for two seasons from 2015 to 2017, and delivered something the Huskies hockey program had never seen before.

"There are so many great stories on this campus of Olympians. There was one right behind our bench, Andy Basset. There are so many great stories, and I remember when Tage played here. You go out and think, that kid’s pretty good, that kid’s really good. You never think that kid’s going to win a gold medal in the Olympics," Auriemma said.

Thompson helped Team USA beat Canada 2-1 in overtime in Milan, becoming the first Olympian and first gold medalist in UConn men’s hockey history. He logged over 10 minutes in the final and fired four shots on goal, capping a tournament where he scored three goals and added an assist while leading the Americans with 18 shots.

TAGE THOMPSON WINS GOLD🏅🏅🏅 pic.twitter.com/HFzzuIAuXt — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) February 22, 2026

“I mean, it’s 40 years since we’ve won a gold medal in men’s ice hockey in the Olympics. And then when it does happen, it’s probably the most incredible feeling that you can ever imagine. For Cav, for his program, for all Tage’s teammates, and the university, of course. It elevates him, and it elevates the hockey program because they’ll always have that,” Auriemma added.

For the Husky Nation that has followed Thompson’s rise, the Olympic medal might not be all that surprising. As a freshman in 2015-16, Thompson played all 36 games and finished second on the team with 32 points, including 14 goals and 18 assists, while leading the entire nation with 13 power-play goals.

That breakout season elevated his NHL stock, as the St. Louis Blues selected him 26th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, making him the highest-drafted player in UConn program history. It’s exactly why his Olympic gold now feels even bigger and like a full-circle moment for the Huskies.

“I was really excited. Really excited. And it’s great for our university in so many ways. So many ways. Because I remember going to watch hockey games in the Hut, as it was called, freezing because it was outdoors. And where we are today, talking about a kid winning an Olympic gold medal. Fantastic,” Auriemma said.

What’s next for Geno Auriemma and the Huskies?

The Huskies close out their regular season after two more games. The Huskies next face Georgetown at PeoplesBank Arena. They hold a 53-2 all-time record against the Hoyas and have won 41 straight in the series.

The most recent matchup against the Hoyas, which took place earlier this season, ended in an 83-42 win for the Huskies. Soon after, the Huskies face St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. UConn has won six straight against the Red Storm and took them down 88-43 in their last meeting early this season.

