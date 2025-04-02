Geno Auriemma, UConn Named a Top Landing Spot For Notre Dame Star Olivia Miles
Olivia Miles made the surprising decision to enter the transfer portal rather than declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Now, the race is on for one of the top point guards in the nation.
Miles has been linked to a program that knows a thing or two about developing guards.
Miles will have one year of eligibility remaining. She was part of a Notre Dame team that made a run to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
Hailing from Phillipsburg, NJ, Miles committed to Notre Dame out of Blair Academy. She was projected to be one of the top picks in the draf this year but decided to enter the portal instead. After making a run with the Irish this season, it is expected that Miles will be looking to compete for a championship in her final season.
UConn star guard Paige Bueckers announced that she will be entering the WNBA Draft this year. This leaves a hole in the backcourt that could be filled by Miles. UConn would be early championship favorites if Miles joined Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd.
Miles started all 34 games during her junior year. She averaged a career-high 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. She shot 48.3% from the field and took a major step up from beyond the arc. Miles shot 40.6% from three-point range this season, which was a big improvement from 22.8% last year.
Geno Auriemma has had a plethora of elite point guards over the years and Miles could be next in line.