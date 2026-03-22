How to Watch: UConn's Second Round Matchup vs. UCLA

The UConn Huskies are just hours away from their second-round matchup with No. 7-seed UCLA in the NCAA tournament.

UConn is coming off an 82-71 win in the first round over Furman on March 20 after losing the Big East championship to St. John's the week prior.

As for the Bruins, they secured a four-point victory over UCF in the first round, and did so without their top scorer, Tyler Bilodeau.

Bilodeau is questionable to play against the Huskies, and so are UConn's Silas Demary Jr. and Jaylin Stewart. Demary hasn't played since the loss to St. John's on March 14 when he suffered an ankle injury, and Stewart missed the entire conference tournament due to knee inflammation.

Game Info

Game : No. 2 UConn (30-5, 17-3 Big East) vs. No. 7 UCLA (24-11, 13-7 Big Ten)

: No. 2 UConn (30-5, 17-3 Big East) vs. No. 7 UCLA (24-11, 13-7 Big Ten) Time : 8:45 p.m. (EST)

: 8:45 p.m. (EST) Location : Xfinity Mobile Arena | Philadelphia, Pa.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena | Philadelphia, Pa. TV : TNT (streaming available on HBO Max)

: TNT (streaming available on HBO Max) Radio : UConn Sports Network | Fox Sports 97-9 | Westwood One | Sirius XM 211 or 204

: UConn Sports Network | Fox Sports 97-9 | Westwood One | Sirius XM 211 or 204 Odds: UConn (-4.5) | O/U: 136.5

If Demary and Stewart are unavailable for UConn, then look for Malachi Smith and Jayden Ross to get plenty of minutes.

Smith scored four points on 1-of-4 shooting against Furman, but did have seven assists, a steal and a block. Smith is averaging 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and shoots just 35.7% from the floor this season, but 46.3% from three.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) dribbles the ball against Furman Paladins forward Ben Vander Wal (4) n the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ross has averaged an above-average 23.0 minutes, 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, half an assist and 1.3 steals over the last four games. Against Furman, Ross posted two points on 1-of-3 shooting, three boards, two assists and a steal.

On the other side of the court, Bilodeau, who averages 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and shoots a team-best 46.4% from deep for the Bruins this season, was replaced by 6-foot-8, 230-pound guard Eric Dailey Jr. in the first round. Dailey scored a team-high 20 points and tallied five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in the first-round win.

The winner of this Round of 32 game will advance to the Sweet 16 to face No. 3-seed Michigan State, which beat No. 6-seed Louisville 77-69 on March 21.

A win for the Huskies would mean the first Sweet 16 appearance since the 2023-24 national championship season. The Huskies lost to Florida, the eventual national champion, 77-75 in the second round of last year's tournament.

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