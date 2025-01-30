Key Quotes From Dan Hurley's UConn-DePaul Postgame: 'Chance To Get Rolling'
Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies overcame a 14-point first half deficit to beat DePaul on Wednesday night.
UConn moves to 15-6 on the season and 7-3 in BIG EAST play.
Following the game, Hurley discussed the performances of many of his players including Jaylin Stewart, Tarris Reed Jr., Aidan Mahaney, and Jayden Ross.
Hurley also reminded everyone that UConn can be one of the nation’s top teams once freshman Liam McNeeley returns.
Here’s a collection of Hurley’s most relevant quotes from the postgame.
On getting every opponent’s A game and McNeeley’s imminent return:
“We get the best version of everyone every time we step on the court.”
“When Liam (McNeeley) was on the court, we were playing to a top-12 level in the country. His absence has caused a lot of problems for the team that this team can’t overcome at this point. We just gotta find a way to battle until we get whole again. … We have a chance to get rolling again.”
On Jaylin Stewart:
“Huge character step-up performance from Jaylin Stewart (versus DePaul).”
“Jaylin Stewart has flashed his talent for us and shown what he’s capable of. It’s just a consistency thing. It’s empowering him to be more assertive offensively, and he was more assertive today.”
On Tarris Reed Jr.:
“Tarris has been in a little bit of a funk. That’s the best we’ve seen since Xavier. I thought he played like a real warrior, played with honor … something you could be really proud of.”
On Aidan Mahaney:
“Aidan’s first half gave us some life when we were really struggling.”
“I love the direction it’s headed with (Mahaney) right now. If he was a little bit sturdier in his second half run, he probably would have been in the 20-minute range. … He can go and make plays. He can go and play off-script.”
On Jayden Ross:
“Not much there offensively for (Ross), but his defense was a real factor. … He ends up being a plus-12 (versus DePaul) … in large part because he helped us shut them down in the second half, holding them to 30 percent (shooting).”
“His defensive impact out there … his length and his disruption in the second half was huge for us. He’s gonna have a breakthrough game on offense to get the confidence going.”
Things don’t get any easier for Hurley and the Huskies as January rolls into February.
UConn plays on the road versus No. 9 Marquette on Saturday. The Huskies then host No. 15 St. John’s on Feb. 7 followed by a trip to Creighton for a rematch on Feb. 11.
McNeeley's return date is still unknown.
More NCAA: Ranking The 10 Most Talented Players Dan Hurley Has Coached At UConn