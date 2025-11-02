Previewing UConn's Key Matchups in First Month of Season
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team has an action-packed November ahead as they begin their 2025-26 season. The Huskies will play six games this month, featuring tough opponents and exciting venues.
After winning the national championship last season, UConn is ready to defend their title and show they remain the top team in college basketball. November gives them a chance to build momentum before Big East play begins in December.
November Games
Here are all the games on UConn's November schedule:
- November 4: vs. Louisville at Ramstein Air Base, Germany — 5:30 PM
- November 9: vs. Florida State at Storrs, Connecticut — 4:30 PM
- November 12: vs. Loyola Chicago (location TBA) — 7:30 PM
- November 16: vs. Ohio State at Hartford, Connecticut — 12:00 PM
- November 21: vs. Michigan at Uncasville, Connecticut — 8:00 PM
- November 23: vs. Utah at Uncasville, Connecticut — 2:30 PM
Key Matchups in November
Louisville (November 4) — Armed Forces Classic
UConn opens its season with a special game at the U.S. Naval Academy. This matchup against Louisville is part of the Armed Forces Classic, an event that honors military members.
Louisville is ranked No. 20 and will give UConn a tough challenge to start the year. This game will help the Huskies see where they stand early in the season.
Ohio State (November 16) — Revenge Game
The Ohio State game carries extra meaning for UConn fans. Back in 2023, Ohio State knocked UConn out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16, ending their 14-year Final Four streak. This November matchup gives the Huskies a chance to show they've improved and can beat a quality Big Ten opponent. Playing at Hartford gives UConn home-court advantage, and the team will want to make a statement in this game.
Michigan and Utah (November 21-23) — Hall of Fame Showcase
UConn finishes November with two games at Mohegan Sun Arena as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase. Both Michigan and Utah are NCAA Tournament-caliber teams that will prepare UConn for conference play. Playing two games in three days tests the team's depth and conditioning. These games help build team chemistry before the schedule gets even tougher in December.
November is crucial for UConn as they set the foundation for another championship run. The schedule mixes high-level competition with different game environments. Fans can watch the defending champions prove they're ready to compete for another national title.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!
- UConn Has Heated Rivalry Brewing With St. John's, Rick Pitino
- UConn's Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers Shut Down Breakup Speculation
- UConn's Azzi Fudd Gets Real About Excitement of Healthy Season
- UConn Fans React to Azzi Fudd's Silence on Paige Bueckers' Birthday
- UConn’s Joe Fagnano Puts On a Show vs. Boston College