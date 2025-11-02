Huskies Report

Previewing UConn's Key Matchups in First Month of Season

The UConn Huskies' women's basketball team has some major matchups and unexpected games awaiting them in the first month of the season.

Jayesh Pagar

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) dribbles the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) dribbles the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team has an action-packed November ahead as they begin their 2025-26 season. The Huskies will play six games this month, featuring tough opponents and exciting venues.

After winning the national championship last season, UConn is ready to defend their title and show they remain the top team in college basketball. November gives them a chance to build momentum before Big East play begins in December.

November Games

Here are all the games on UConn's November schedule:

  • November 4: vs. Louisville at Ramstein Air Base, Germany — 5:30 PM
  • November 9: vs. Florida State at Storrs, Connecticut — 4:30 PM
  • November 12: vs. Loyola Chicago (location TBA) — 7:30 PM
  • November 16: vs. Ohio State at Hartford, Connecticut — 12:00 PM
  • November 21: vs. Michigan at Uncasville, Connecticut — 8:00 PM
  • November 23: vs. Utah at Uncasville, Connecticut — 2:30 PM
Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Key Matchups in November

Louisville (November 4) — Armed Forces Classic

UConn opens its season with a special game at the U.S. Naval Academy. This matchup against Louisville is part of the Armed Forces Classic, an event that honors military members.

Louisville is ranked No. 20 and will give UConn a tough challenge to start the year. This game will help the Huskies see where they stand early in the season.

Ohio State (November 16) — Revenge Game

The Ohio State game carries extra meaning for UConn fans. Back in 2023, Ohio State knocked UConn out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16, ending their 14-year Final Four streak. This November matchup gives the Huskies a chance to show they've improved and can beat a quality Big Ten opponent. Playing at Hartford gives UConn home-court advantage, and the team will want to make a statement in this game.

Michigan and Utah (November 21-23) — Hall of Fame Showcase

UConn finishes November with two games at Mohegan Sun Arena as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase. Both Michigan and Utah are NCAA Tournament-caliber teams that will prepare UConn for conference play. Playing two games in three days tests the team's depth and conditioning. These games help build team chemistry before the schedule gets even tougher in December.

November is crucial for UConn as they set the foundation for another championship run. The schedule mixes high-level competition with different game environments. Fans can watch the defending champions prove they're ready to compete for another national title.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!

Published
Jayesh Pagar
JAYESH PAGAR

Jayesh Pagar is currently pursuing Sports Journalism from the London School of Journalism and brings four years of experience in sports media coverage. He has contributed extensively to NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football content.

Home/Basketball