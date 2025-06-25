Huskies Report

Liam McNeeley Reflects on Time at UConn Ahead of NBA Draft

The formers Huskies forward recently reflected on his short time in Storrs ahead of the NBA Draft.

Seth Orlemann


Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the Florida Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Forward Liam McNeeley spent just one year in Storrs before declaring for the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 freshman played in 27 games where he averaged a team-high 14.5 points per game (PPG), 6 rebounds per game (RPG), and 2.3 assists per game (APG). He shot just 38% from the field including 31.7% from beyond the arc.

On Wednesday, McNeeley is expected to become the Huskies' 24th first-round pick, 18th lottery pick, and possibly the third one-and-done lottery pick in the program's history, joining Andre Drummond and Stephon Castle. Prior to the draft, he has addressed the media regarding his time as a UConn Husky.

In an article from David Borges of CT Insider, McNeeley addressed how his mid-season ankle injury affected his performance, "I think it's definitely misleading. I played the second half of the season with an injury to my ankle, so that definitely affected me. But now, I'm 100-percent healthy, and I've been shooting it great." The Huskies season came to an abrupt end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Florida Gators with McNeeley registering a 6-of-16 shooting performance including just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc.

The freshman phenom also spoke on what his short time in Storrs meant to him, addressing the highs and lows of the season, "I'll forever bleed blue, I'm a Husky for life. I'm very grateful I got to do that. But, we had an up-and-down season. I had some really good games, had some really bad games. But I think I always played my hardest every game, and I hope the fans know that."

McNeeley is projected to go in the mid-to-late first round of the NBA Draft.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night and can be viewed on ABC and ESPN.

