This Is Where Former UConn Star Is Predicted To Go In Latest NBA Mock Draft
The NBA Draft is getting closer and closer, but it's still unclear when Liam McNeeley could hear his name called on the big night.
David Cobb of CBS Sports released his latest mock draft on Friday and projected the former UConn Huskies star to be selected by the Washington Wizards (via the Memphis Grizzlies) at pick No. 18.
"McNeeley showcased a deep offensive repertoire during an injury-impacted freshman season. But he was also inefficient and struggled to finish at the rim," wrote Cobb.
"Ultimately, he's a versatile wing with plenty of offensive upside and some playmaking proficiency. Defense will likely be the swing skill that determines whether McNeeley becomes an NBA starter or if he's more of a bench spark."
Washington could be the perfect city for McNeeley to start his NBA career.
The 19-year-old has a ton of potential, but he still has areas where he needs improvement, as he's a raw prospect who must refine his consistency in key areas, such as his shot and defense.
The Wizards aren't looking to contend for a playoff spot anytime soon, which would take a lot of pressure off McNeeley to be a quality rotation player right now, as he would be if he were drafted by a team such as the San Antonio Spurs or Miami Heat, who also have picks around that spot.
McNeeley has the potential to be a quality spot-up shooter and can fit into any team's offensive game plan. The only question is, 'Which team will take a chance on the former Huskies standout?'
