How Paige Bueckers Became UConn's Most Efficient Scorer

At a program defined by elite scorers and championship pressure, UConn Huskies alum Paige Bueckers managed to separate herself in a different way.

She did not rewrite the record book by taking more shots than anyone before her. She did it by wasting fewer possessions.

Over four seasons at UConn, Bueckers produced the highest career scoring average in school history at 19.8 points per game, narrowly surpassing Maya Moore.

The number matters, but the method matters more. Her scoring came with precision, balance, and control, setting a new standard for efficiency in Storrs and reshaping how greatness can look in a program built on volume stars.

Efficiency, not excess, defined Bueckers UConn career

Bueckers leaves UConn with a résumé that blends production and restraint. Her 19.8 points per game across 123 contests stand as the best scoring average in program history.

She finished third on the career points list with 2,439, ranked inside the top five in both made field goals and three-point accuracy, and posted shooting splits that would be elite in any era.

She connected on roughly 53% from the floor, 42% from beyond the arc, and 85% at the free-throw line.

Those numbers sharpened during her final two healthy seasons. As a redshirt junior, she averaged 21.9 points while shooting 53.0 % overall and 41.6 % from three.

Her senior year brought 19.9 points per game on 53.4 % shooting, 41.9 % from deep and 88.9 percent at the line, capped by a national championship.

During that tournament run, she averaged 24.8 points per game, the highest figure by a title-winning player in two decades. No one in UConn history combined scoring volume and decision-making at that level for that long.

Her ability to control pace, change speeds, and use screens created clean looks instead of contested ones. Add in a career average of 4.6 assists per game, and defenses rarely had the luxury of loading up on her.

From early dominance to validation at the pro level

That approach showed itself immediately. During a stretch from January through February of her freshman season, Bueckers announced herself as more than a phenom.

Against high-level competition, she delivered 27 points versus No. 19 Arkansas, 22 points and 12 assists against DePaul, 32 against St. John’s, 30 versus Marquette, 31 against No. 1 South Carolina and 23 versus Seton Hall. It was control, not chaos.

She became the only UConn player to average 20 points as a freshman and the first freshman to win the Naismith Player of the Year.

Paige Bueckers had a stretch from Jan-Feb of her freshman year where she activated BEAST MODE 😤🦾



▪️27 PTS vs #19 Arkansas

▪️22 PTS & 12 ASTS vs DePaul

▪️32 PTS vs St. John’s

▪️30 PTS vs Marquette

▪️31 PTS vs #1 South Carolina

▪️23 PTS vs Seton Hall pic.twitter.com/QGnzYQLgiK — E J 🏀 (@EJayArrow) January 12, 2026

Her junior year marked her scoring peak at 21.9 points per game. As a senior, she scaled back slightly in volume while guiding UConn to a title and finishing as the program’s all-time leading scorer in NCAA Tournament play.

She also delivered the only 40-point game in UConn tournament history, underscoring her ability to rise without abandoning efficiency.

That formula carried over seamlessly to the professional stage. In her rookie season with the Dallas Wings, Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33.3 minutes per game, shooting 47.7 % from the field and 88.8 % at the line.

Her 44-point performance against the Sparks set a new WNBA rookie scoring record, surpassing Candace Parker, and marked the highest single-game total of the 2025 season. She became the first player in league history to score 40 or more points while shooting at least 80 percent in a game.

The conversation about scoring guards in the WNBA still begins with Diana Taurasi and Cynthia Cooper. Longevity and championships will determine whether Bueckers reaches that tier. What is already clear is that her blueprint works. She hunts quality shots, not raw attempts.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!