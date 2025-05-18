Paige Bueckers Shines in WNBA Debut, But Fellow UConn Star Steals Spotlight in Opening Night Loss
Napheesa Collier reminded everyone why she's among the WNBA’s elite in a much-anticipated showdown between former UConn Huskies. Collier poured in 34 points, tying a franchise record for a season opener, to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 99-84 win over the Dallas Wings, overshadowing the highly anticipated regular season debut of rookie sensation Paige Bueckers.
Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick, showed flashes of her potential, scoring 10 points and displaying poise beyond her years despite the defeat
"You've got to have a starting point," Bueckers said. "You've got to have a foundation to build on. So we don't want to overreact to the loss, but we also know there are a lot of things you have to clean up and get better at."
The night was full of fanfare for Bueckers: a sold-out arena, custom jerseys dotting the stands, and even a halftime painting in her honor.
Still, once the game tipped off, Collier made sure the celebration was short-lived.
Collier, a Finals runner-up last season, took over in the third quarter, scoring 18 points and stretching the Lynx lead beyond reach. “I’m focused on more than MVP,” she said postgame. “I want a championship.”
For Bueckers, the transition to the pro game was eye-opening. She took on more point guard responsibilities with veteran Ty Harris limited and worked to find chemistry with All-Star Arike Ogunbowale. Several of her potential assists were undone by missed finishes or mistimed cuts.
Defensively, Bueckers struggled with the physicality and size of pro forwards, particularly Collier. Still, she remains undeterred.
“You get to the point where you reach your dreams, and then you want to take off with it and see what you can do with it,” Bueckers said. “Just getting to the dream is not enough, so (I want to) continue to build on that.”