Paige Bueckers Supports Girlfriend Azzi Fudd at UConn Season Opener
The defending national champion UConn Huskies opened their season at the Armed Forces Classic with a commanding 79-66 victory over No. 20 Louisville on Tuesday night.
This marked the first time the prestigious Armed Forces Classic featured women's basketball programs. UConn proved ready for their title defense in a dominant first-half performance that showcased their depth and offensive firepower early on.
Paige Bueckers, the first overall WNBA draft pick and UConn's legendary point guard, attended the game to support her former teammates. During an interview at the event, Bueckers reflected on watching from the sidelines rather than the court. When asked about her unique vantage point, she admitted it felt surreal not being in uniform.
"Definitely weird, definitely like surreal feeling of just being in a different position, watching from a different perspective, not being yelled at when a UConn game is on," Bueckers said. "So it's all different vibes, but I'm very happy to be here, very excited to watch from this perspective."
Bueckers praised the team's defensive intensity and their ability to play at a relentless pace. She highlighted how the squad's depth allows them to run full-court pressure throughout the game.
"It's their depth that allows them to play extremely fast. You see them picking up full court 94 feet the entire game," she explained.
The Huskies held Louisville to just 9 points in the first quarter, showcasing elite defensive basketball early. Bueckers was particularly impressed by UConn's shooting performance and how the team's versatility creates matchup nightmares.
Azzi Fudd led UConn's offensive charge with a solid 20 points on opening night against the Cardinals. She went 9-for-20 from the field in her first game as a focal point of the offense following Bueckers' departure to the WNBA. Sarah Strong complemented Fudd's effort with 21 points and 9 rebounds, establishing herself as a dominant force early in the season.
The sophomore sensation also showcased her versatility, helping orchestrate UConn's fast-paced offense. Fudd, now fully healthy after dealing with injuries last season, appears ready for a breakout year with increased scoring and playmaking responsibilities.
Bueckers emphasized the importance of Fudd staying mentally focused amid the growing expectations and spotlight surrounding her this season. She offered guidance on navigating the external pressures that come with being a player of the year candidate.
"Just to focus on what matters, focus on the team, focus on being present," Bueckers said. "There's a lot of outside voices, a lot of expectations, lots of pressures. But if you focus on where you are in the moment, all of that is just noise."
Fans React to Paige's Sideline Support
Fans on social media celebrated seeing Bueckers in the stands showing support for her former team. The reactions highlighted the deep bond between UConn's current and former players.
One fan tweeted: "Supporting the team's like holding a diamond—rare and valuable. Whether on the court or in markets, timing is everything. Stay unpredictable, stay winning."
Another fan expressed enthusiasm about Bueckers' presence: "Paige bueckers supporting her former teammates, that's a whole different kind of assist. Her presence alone probably changes the energy for no. 1 uconn."
Several fans emphasized the positive energy Bueckers brought to the game: "Love seeing Paige support her former teammates! That's the real MVP energy. Enjoy the classic matchup!"
One supporter noted the personal connection: "And supporting her girlfriend too."
UConn's championship legacy continues with Fudd emerging as the new star. The Huskies dominate early, proving title defense is no accident. The Huskies face the Seminoles as they build on their dominant 79-66 opening victory over Louisville.
