UConn's Sarah Strong Reveals Exhibition Takeaways Before Louisville Clash
Before the UConn Huskies tip off against Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic, they’ve already given the fandom a sneak peek at what’s brewing in Storrs this season. The Huskies have played two exhibition games and won both.
Against Boston College, it was the veterans who ran the show. Azzi Fudd caught fire in the third quarter, making five straight threes on her way to 20 points. Meanwhile, sophomore Sarah Strong was a steady force inside with 17 points, five boards, and five assists.
Then came the second exhibition, in which the Huskies defeated Southern Connecticut State. They forced 32 turnovers, had 24 steals, and got scoring from all 13 players who hit the floor. While both the matches were brilliant, there were lessons learnt and notes taken.
Sarah Strong Breaks Down the Biggest Lessons UConn Took From the Preseason
Recently, Sarah Strong spoke to the media and was asked about what the team had learned from the preseason games and what they would be looking to fix before the season opener. “Again, just communicating on defense,” Strong said when asked about UConn’s biggest focus heading into the Louisville game.
“I feel like the exhibition games, we weren’t really there for each other on the rotation, stuff like that. So, just trying to figure out what went wrong and watching film and just going over the defense pretty much,” Strong added. And that’s precisely where the Huskies’ transformation begins.
Last season, the title-winning team thrived on the offensive rhythm. Paige Buckers was setting the tempo, and Fudd was finishing it off. This year, UConn’s focus has shifted to the other side of the ball.
They forced nearly double their 2024 season average in turnovers during the exhibitions and held opponents under 35% shooting. The defensive chatter Strong mentioned is becoming their new heartbeat. Yet it’s not all about tightening the screws. Strong sees something bigger in the way this team is coming together.
“Once we get comfortable and build the chemistry, being able to play with different groups out there, like, we have a lot of depth on the team,” Strong said. “Any five can go out there and give the other team something different.”
After a long time, the Huskies have 15 players deep, five newcomers, and a bench capable of outscoring most starting fives. That depth is exactly what Geno Auriemma has been waiting for. “I have to learn how to sub again,” says Auriemma. “We’ve had three or four years where there’s nobody to sub… some of our guys have never played on a full roster.”
After years of relying heavily on star power, UConn finally has the luxury of options. Against Southern Connecticut, the bench contributed 48 points, more than the entire opposing team’s total. The result is that the Huskies appear unpredictable, flexible, and downright dangerous.
“Those two exhibition games just kind of showed us what different groups could look like,” Strong explained. “Any five out there is going to look like a whole different team, that’s what the coaches have been saying.” She’s not wrong.
One minute it’s Fudd raining threes, the next it’s Williams dominating the paint, or freshman Blanca Quiñonez pushing the tempo despite her early struggles. And as the Huskies prepare for Louisville, the excitement is palpable.
Junior KK Arnold, who had six steals in the Southern Connecticut game, summed it up perfectly when she said, “Being the aggressor on defense, that’s our big focal point. It really starts our energy.”
And if these exhibition games are any hint, Louisville might be the first team to feel what happens when any five Huskies take the floor.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!