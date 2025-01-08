Where Does Adama Sanogo Rank Among Dan Hurley's Most Talented UConn Players?
Ranking the 10 most talented UConn Huskies players Dan Hurley has coached…
9. Adama Sanogo
It’s hard to rack up the trophy case Sanogo did while at UConn without possessing a high level of talent.
On top of being a two-time First Team All-Big East selection, Sanogo was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 2023 for Dan Hurley’s first title.
Sanogo was good right away, too. He was a starter by just his third UConn game and made the Big East All-Freshman Team in 2021.
Not bad for a kid who originally played soccer in Mali before trying out basketball in 2014 at the recommendation of his uncle.
Sanogo is a genetic beast. At six-foot-nine and over 240 pounds, many people note Sanogo’s immense strength, but his speed and quickness are underrated.
Sanogo’s ability to run the floor and move his feet on defense when switched onto a guard or hedging a screen is what makes him extremely valuable for a player of his strength.
Tarris Reed Jr. has drawn some comparisons to Sanogo due to having similar strength, but from an athletic standpoint, Sanogo was faster up the court and quicker laterally than Reed Jr.
Sanogo’s developing skill set is also underappreciated. He has legitimate three-point range, which along with his growing ability as a passer will serve him well as Sanogo keeps putting pressure on the Chicago Bulls organization to give him more opportunities.
Sanogo is currently on a two-way contract with the Bulls. He was named to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team and All-NBA G League Third Team last season.
